Six Top Country Acts Take the Grand Ole Opry Stage to Honor America’s Military Members in Exclusive Virtual Concerts on June 29

Joint Base Andrews, MD, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six of Country's top musical acts will take to the Grand Ole Opry’s historic stage as part of Armed Forces Entertainment’s (AFE) summer concert series, Heat Wave. The two part concert will stream free across AFE’s website, YouTube, and Facebook Watch beginning June 29, allowing military personnel and their families around the world to enjoy inspiring and uplifting performances by top County performers on their own schedules in their respective time zones.

Just in time to celebrate Independence Day, The Grand Ole Opry Salutes America’s Heroes show features a sparkling lineup of popular artists including the powerhouse band Lady A, multi-platinum award-winner Luke Combs, legendary country star Lee Greenwood, singer-songwriter Carly Pearce, American Idol star Lauren Alaina and Nashville Star winner Chris Young.

Created exclusively by AFE for deployed military members and their families, the Grand Ole Opry virtual concerts are the last in the 2021 Heat Wave series; former performers included Rodney Atkins and Brian McKnight, among others.

The musicians have prepared special sets to perform for this unique audience of dedicated Americans deployed or stationed overseas, and include beloved patriotic songs as well as contemporary, popular music by each exciting act.

“In a historic venue, with beloved American Country artists, the AFE show aims to entertain U.S. military personnel across the globe and pay tribute to their service as we enter the Fourth of July holiday weekend,” said Brian Burke, AFE Marketing & Business Analyst.

The full artist lineup and schedule is available at the Heat Wave hub.

About Armed Forces Entertainment: Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official agency of the Department of Defense providing quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Now in its 70th year, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment to more than 400,000 troops annually, providing our dedicated military members much-needed downtime.

