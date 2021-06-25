Global Enterprise Key Management Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026

New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Key Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798520/?utm_source=GNW
Due to high-profile data losses and regulatory compliance standards, the use of encryption is on the rise across enterprises of all sizes. Proper key management is an essential process of data security within any organization handling sensitive information. The financial sector is one of the most highly regulated industries across the world, and is also one of the largest end-users of encryption keys. For many years, banks, credit card companies, and payment gateways dominated the security aspect. However, new age companies such as Fintech companies are challenging the dominance of traditional players through the usage of innovative technologies such as blockchain to ensure security without depending on traditional security measures.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Enterprise Key Management estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.3% CAGR to reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.5% share of the global Enterprise Key Management market. As the quantity of data and the complexity of managing the data is increasing, organizations are availing the services of enterprise key management service companies to plan and manage their key management requirements, thus driving the market for enterprise key management services.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $677.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $268.2 Million by 2026
- The Enterprise Key Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$677.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 42.48% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$268.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 14.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$316.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed economies of North America and Europe dominate the enterprise key management market, owing to the high penetration of digital systems and IT infrastructure, existence of large corporations, as well as the presence of major providers in the market. In addition, the region is also one of the highly affected in terms of data breaches, leading to increasing regulatory oversight, and subsequent adoption of advanced security solutions for safeguarding data. Regulatory oversight also plays a major role in the region, as the regulatory landscape is highly evolved and constantly endeavors to improve data security, leading to higher demand for encryption key management solutions.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Google LLC
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Quantum Corporation
- Thales Group
- Townsend Security
- Unbound Tech Ltd.
- WinMagic Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798520/?utm_source=GNW
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Global Recession
2020: The Year of Astounding Disruption & Unbelievable
Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries
and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real
GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022
How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s
the New Normal?
Heightened Threat of Breaches During Pandemic Supports
Enterprise Key Management Market
EXHIBIT 2: Threat to Security and Privacy: Increase in
Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
As Enterprises Embrace Remote Work Model, EKM Becomes Vital for
Data Security
EXHIBIT 3: WFM (Work from Home) Employees as a % of the Total
Workforce in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2020
An Introduction to Enterprise Key Management
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Transformation of Businesses and Need to Ensure
Security of Sensitive Data to Spur Market Demand
EXHIBIT 4: Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools
to Safeguard Enterprise Data: Global Digital Transformation
Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 5: Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the
Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030
EXHIBIT 6: Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by
Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025
COVID-19 Paves the Way for Digitization of Businesses
Expanding Internet Usage and Growing Adoption of Digital
Services Intensifies Need for Effective Data Protection
Strategies
EXHIBIT 7: Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Percentage
Penetration Rate (%) by Region (As of June 2020)
EXHIBIT 8: Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for
the Years 2011-2019
EXHIBIT 9: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries
for 2020E
Connected Enterprises Remain the Cornerstone for Growth in the
Market
EXHIBIT 10: Global Connected Enterprise Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2024
Phenomenal Growth of IoT Drives Need for Effective EKM Tools
EXHIBIT 11: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years
2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 12: Biggest Data Volume Generators in the IoT
Ecosystem: % Share of IoT Connections by Vertical for the Year
2020
High Risk of Data Breaches Amidst Rising Cloud Deployments to
Bolster EKM Market
EXHIBIT 13: With Enterprises Moving to the Cloud Amid the
Pandemic, Cloud Encryption Becomes Important: Global Public
Cloud Services Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,
2020 & 2021
Data Encryption: Simplifying Enterprise Key Management in Cloud
Environments
Bring Your Own Encryption Catalyzes the Use of Encryption in
Cloud Applications
Security of Data on Cloud: Responsibility of Enterprises
Themselves
Encryption as a Service (EaaS) Grows in Prominence
Multi-Cloud Environments Complicate Deployment of Encryption Keys
Rapid Growth in Hybrid Cloud and Data Center Infrastructure
Drives Importance of EKM
EXHIBIT 14: Global Hybrid Cloud Market Size (in US$ Billion)
for 2020, 2023 and 2026
Growing Threat of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Spurs Adoption
of Encryption Tools among Enterprises
EXHIBIT 15: Global Cybersecurity Market Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2025
BYOD & CYOD Trends Enhance the Risk of Data Leakage, Fueling
Need for Enterprise Key Management
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD/COPE/COBO Trend among Enterprises
Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
EXHIBIT 16: Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market: Annual
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for Years 2020 and 2027
EXHIBIT 17: Global Workforce Population (2009, 2017, & 2024):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work
As Blockchain Disrupts Industry Activities, EKM Tools Emerge to
Ensure Data Security
Encryption Key Management-as-a-Service for Blockchain Applications
Accomplishing Protection of Sensitive Information on Blockchain
Selecting the Best Data Encryption Product on Blockchain
Shift Towards Industry 4.0 and Potential Risk of Data Breaches
Pushes Demand for EKM Solutions
EXHIBIT 18: Global Industry 4.0 Market Size (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Enterprise Key Management Emerges as a Critical Requirement in
BFSI Sector
Everything-As-A-Service Presents Growth Opportunities
Modern Day Communications Bring Forth the Need for Effective
Encryption
Shift Away from Decentralized to Centralized Key Management
Systems
Homomorphic Encryption: Protecting Privacy During COVID-19
Using New Encryption Technique Encryption
Dynamic Key Server Facilitates Greater Automation
Strict Regulatory and Compliance Enforcements for Protection of
Sensitive Data to Spur Growth
EXHIBIT 19: Leading Causes of Distrust in Technology Industry
(in %)
A Review of Key Data Protection Regulations Penalizing Data
Leakages
Limitations of Regulations Related to Encryption Key Management
Major Challenges Facing EKM Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Key
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Enterprise Key Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Key
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Disk Encryption
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Disk Encryption by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Disk Encryption by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Communication
Encryption by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Communication Encryption by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Communication
Encryption by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for File/Folder
Encryption by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for File/Folder Encryption by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for File/Folder Encryption
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Database
Encryption by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Database Encryption by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Database Encryption by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Encryption
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Cloud Encryption by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Utilities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Key
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: USA Historic Review for Enterprise Key Management by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Key Management
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Key
Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: USA Historic Review for Enterprise Key Management by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Key Management
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Key
Management by Application - Disk Encryption, Communication
Encryption, File/Folder Encryption, Database Encryption and
Cloud Encryption - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: USA Historic Review for Enterprise Key Management by
Application - Disk Encryption, Communication Encryption,
File/Folder Encryption, Database Encryption and Cloud
Encryption Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Key Management
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Disk Encryption, Communication Encryption, File/Folder
Encryption, Database Encryption and Cloud Encryption for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: USA Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Key
Management by Vertical - BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government &
Defense, Utilities, Healthcare and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: USA Historic Review for Enterprise Key Management by
Vertical - BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,
Utilities, Healthcare and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Key Management
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,
Retail, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Utilities,
Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Key
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Enterprise Key Management
by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Key
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Key
Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Enterprise Key Management
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Key
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Key
Management by Application - Disk Encryption, Communication
Encryption, File/Folder Encryption, Database Encryption and
Cloud Encryption - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Enterprise Key Management
by Application - Disk Encryption, Communication Encryption,
File/Folder Encryption, Database Encryption and Cloud
Encryption Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Key
Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Disk Encryption, Communication Encryption,
File/Folder Encryption, Database Encryption and Cloud
Encryption for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Key
Management by Vertical - BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government &
Defense, Utilities, Healthcare and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Canada Historic Review for Enterprise Key Management
by Vertical - BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,
Utilities, Healthcare and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Key
Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,
Utilities, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Key
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Enterprise Key Management
by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Key
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Key
Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Enterprise Key Management
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Key
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 82: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Key
Management by Application - Disk Encryption, Communication
Encryption, File/Folder Encryption, Database Encryption and
Cloud Encryption - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Japan Historic Review for Enterprise Key Management
by Application - Disk Encryption, Communication Encryption,
File/Folder Encryption, Database Encryption and Cloud
Encryption Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Key
Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Disk Encryption, Communication Encryption,
File/Folder Encryption, Database Encryption and Cloud
Encryption for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Key
Management by Vertical - BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government &
Defense, Utilities, Healthcare and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Japan Historic Review for Enterprise Key Management
by Vertical - BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,
Utilities, Healthcare and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Key
Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,
Utilities, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Key
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: China Historic Review for Enterprise Key Management
by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Key
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 91: China Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Key
Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: China Historic Review for Enterprise Key Management
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: China 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Key
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 94: China Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Key
Management by Application - Disk Encryption, Communication
Encryption, File/Folder Encryption, Database Encryption and
Cloud Encryption - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: China Historic Review for Enterprise Key Management
by Application - Disk Encryption, Communication Encryption,
File/Folder Encryption, Database Encryption and Cloud
Encryption Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: China 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Key
Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Disk Encryption, Communication Encryption,
File/Folder Encryption, Database Encryption and Cloud
Encryption for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: China Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Key
Management by Vertical - BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government &
Defense, Utilities, Healthcare and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: China Historic Review for Enterprise K
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798520/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________