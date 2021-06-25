Global Enterprise Key Management Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026

New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Key Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798520/?utm_source=GNW

Due to high-profile data losses and regulatory compliance standards, the use of encryption is on the rise across enterprises of all sizes. Proper key management is an essential process of data security within any organization handling sensitive information. The financial sector is one of the most highly regulated industries across the world, and is also one of the largest end-users of encryption keys. For many years, banks, credit card companies, and payment gateways dominated the security aspect. However, new age companies such as Fintech companies are challenging the dominance of traditional players through the usage of innovative technologies such as blockchain to ensure security without depending on traditional security measures.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Enterprise Key Management estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.3% CAGR to reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.5% share of the global Enterprise Key Management market. As the quantity of data and the complexity of managing the data is increasing, organizations are availing the services of enterprise key management service companies to plan and manage their key management requirements, thus driving the market for enterprise key management services.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $677.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $268.2 Million by 2026



- The Enterprise Key Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$677.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 42.48% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$268.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 14.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$316.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed economies of North America and Europe dominate the enterprise key management market, owing to the high penetration of digital systems and IT infrastructure, existence of large corporations, as well as the presence of major providers in the market. In addition, the region is also one of the highly affected in terms of data breaches, leading to increasing regulatory oversight, and subsequent adoption of advanced security solutions for safeguarding data. Regulatory oversight also plays a major role in the region, as the regulatory landscape is highly evolved and constantly endeavors to improve data security, leading to higher demand for encryption key management solutions.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)



Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Quantum Corporation

Thales Group

Townsend Security

Unbound Tech Ltd.

WinMagic Inc.







2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation of Businesses and Need to Ensure

Security of Sensitive Data to Spur Market Demand

EXHIBIT 4: Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools

to Safeguard Enterprise Data: Global Digital Transformation

Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023

EXHIBIT 5: Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the

Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030

EXHIBIT 6: Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by

Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025

COVID-19 Paves the Way for Digitization of Businesses

Expanding Internet Usage and Growing Adoption of Digital

Services Intensifies Need for Effective Data Protection

Strategies

EXHIBIT 7: Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Percentage

Penetration Rate (%) by Region (As of June 2020)

EXHIBIT 8: Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for

the Years 2011-2019

EXHIBIT 9: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries

for 2020E

Connected Enterprises Remain the Cornerstone for Growth in the

Market

EXHIBIT 10: Global Connected Enterprise Market (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

Phenomenal Growth of IoT Drives Need for Effective EKM Tools

EXHIBIT 11: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years

2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 12: Biggest Data Volume Generators in the IoT

Ecosystem: % Share of IoT Connections by Vertical for the Year

2020

High Risk of Data Breaches Amidst Rising Cloud Deployments to

Bolster EKM Market

EXHIBIT 13: With Enterprises Moving to the Cloud Amid the

Pandemic, Cloud Encryption Becomes Important: Global Public

Cloud Services Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,

2020 & 2021

Data Encryption: Simplifying Enterprise Key Management in Cloud

Environments

Bring Your Own Encryption Catalyzes the Use of Encryption in

Cloud Applications

Security of Data on Cloud: Responsibility of Enterprises

Themselves

Encryption as a Service (EaaS) Grows in Prominence

Multi-Cloud Environments Complicate Deployment of Encryption Keys

Rapid Growth in Hybrid Cloud and Data Center Infrastructure

Drives Importance of EKM

EXHIBIT 14: Global Hybrid Cloud Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for 2020, 2023 and 2026

Growing Threat of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Spurs Adoption

of Encryption Tools among Enterprises

EXHIBIT 15: Global Cybersecurity Market Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2025

BYOD & CYOD Trends Enhance the Risk of Data Leakage, Fueling

Need for Enterprise Key Management

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD/COPE/COBO Trend among Enterprises

Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

EXHIBIT 16: Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market: Annual

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for Years 2020 and 2027

EXHIBIT 17: Global Workforce Population (2009, 2017, & 2024):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work

As Blockchain Disrupts Industry Activities, EKM Tools Emerge to

Ensure Data Security

Encryption Key Management-as-a-Service for Blockchain Applications

Accomplishing Protection of Sensitive Information on Blockchain

Selecting the Best Data Encryption Product on Blockchain

Shift Towards Industry 4.0 and Potential Risk of Data Breaches

Pushes Demand for EKM Solutions

EXHIBIT 18: Global Industry 4.0 Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Enterprise Key Management Emerges as a Critical Requirement in

BFSI Sector

Everything-As-A-Service Presents Growth Opportunities

Modern Day Communications Bring Forth the Need for Effective

Encryption

Shift Away from Decentralized to Centralized Key Management

Systems

Homomorphic Encryption: Protecting Privacy During COVID-19

Using New Encryption Technique Encryption

Dynamic Key Server Facilitates Greater Automation

Strict Regulatory and Compliance Enforcements for Protection of

Sensitive Data to Spur Growth

EXHIBIT 19: Leading Causes of Distrust in Technology Industry

(in %)

A Review of Key Data Protection Regulations Penalizing Data

Leakages

Limitations of Regulations Related to Encryption Key Management

Major Challenges Facing EKM Market



