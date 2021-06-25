Global Directed Energy Weapons Market to Reach $51.1 Billion by 2026

New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Directed Energy Weapons Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798382/?utm_source=GNW
Increasing instances of extremist attacks and several territorial disputes in different parts of the world are among the main reasons for an increase in demand for non-lethal weapons. Laser weapon systems with enhanced attack capabilities are being increasingly sought after. The growing demand for precise and non-lethal weapons is boosting the directed energy weapons market across the world. Smart weapons have become an indispensable segment of most military forces on account of their superior defensive as well as offensive capabilities. The navy, in particular, has an increasing need for such directed energy weapons.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Directed Energy Weapons estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period. High Energy Laser, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 23.6% CAGR to reach US$40.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the High-Power Microwave segment is readjusted to a revised 19.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.4% share of the global Directed Energy Weapons market. The high energy laser segment dominates market growth as it offers tactical options of mounting on land, sea, or air-based platforms. Considerable development and research are being conducted in the high-energy laser systems category. High energy laser systems work with chemical lasers, free-electron laser, fiber lasers, or solid-state lasers. HPM weapons fulfill most of today`s requirements in military sector owing to their features such as delivery with the speed of light, capability to destroy the opponent`s electronic systems in all weather conditions, ability to cover multiple targets, simplified tracking, beam pointing, a deep magazine and minimum collateral damage.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2026
- The Directed Energy Weapons market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.76% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 25.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.5% and 19.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. In North America, DEWs are used in defense applications such as defense on ground to fight aerial targets. They are also deployed for short
- , medium-, and long-range strategic missions. The growing expenditure on various defense related programs by the country is expected to augment the growth of DEW market in the United States. In addition, the Canadian Navy targets to utilize laser-based DEWs to battle the growing threat from pirates on the seas successfully. In Asia-Pacific region, growth is being driven by increasing R&D activities undertaken for developing advanced technology based DEWs for military operations and implementing modernization programs in military sectors in the major economies of the region. Growing demand for self-protecting weapons due to increasing threats from cross border terrorism is also expected to drive the market in the region.
Particle Beam Segment to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026
- Particle beam weapons are a type of projectile weapons that use subatomic or atomic particles as projectiles. These particles accelerated with relativistic speeds. Particle beam weapons are either neutral or charged particles, and can be either exoatmospheric or endoatmospheric. In the global Particle Beam segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$710.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$227.9 Million by the year 2026.
BAE Systems PLC
Boeing Company
L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Moog, Inc.
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Quinetiq Group PLC.
Raytheon Company
Rheinmetall AG
Textron Inc.
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries
and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real
GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F
Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on
Directed Energy Weapons Market
EXHIBIT 2: Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel
Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19
Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June,
September & November 2020
Rising Fiscal Deficits Puts Defense Spending on the Chopping
Block, Affecting DEW Market
EXHIBIT 3: Dual Public Health & Economic Crisis to Send Defense
Spending Plummeting After Recording a 10-Year High in 2019:
Global Defense Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2016,
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2023
Directed Energy Weapon (DEW): A Type of Smart Weapon
An Overview of Directed Energy Weapon (DEW)
High Energy Laser (HEL)
High-Power Microwave (HPM)
Particle Beam Weapons
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Directed Energy Weapons to Witness Growth in Demand
EXHIBIT 4: World Directed Energy Weapons Market by Application
(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Defense, and
Homeland Security
Analysis by Technology: High Energy Laser Leads Adoption
EXHIBIT 5: World Directed Energy Weapons Market by Technology
(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for High Energy
Laser, High-Power Microwave, and Particle Beam
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 6: World Directed Energy Weapons Market by Region (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 7: Global Directed Energy Weapons Market: Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, USA, Rest of World, Europe, Canada, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Innovations & Advancements
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Evolving Role of Electronic Warfare to Trigger Broad-based
Opportunities for Directed Energy Weapons
DEW Market to Gain from Sustained Emphasis on R&D
DEWs Seek Role in Counter-Drone Equipment
EXHIBIT 8: Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes
Up the Need for Counter-Drone Systems: Global Market for
Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020,
2022 and 2024
Anti-Ballistic Missile Systems: Niche Vertical for DEWs
Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for
Future Progress of DEW Market
Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario & Relentless Quest for
Military Supremacy Pave the Way for Rise of DEWs
EXHIBIT 9: Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries
Sustained Efforts to Strengthen Anti-Terrorism & Counter-
Insurgency Departments to Drive Future Adoption of DEWs
EXHIBIT 10: Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on
Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of
Fatalities (in ?000) Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2017
New Generation Radar Systems Empower DEWs with Robust Capabilities
Growing Importance of Smart Weapons Enthuses DEWs Market
Directed Energy HPM Weapons Seek Bigger Role
Sonic & Ultrasonic Weapons: Using Sound Waves to Incapacitate
Enemy
Electromagnetic Weapons Aid in Disabling Enemy with Minimal
Collateral Damage
Despite the Intriguing Potential, Particle Beam Weapons Remain
a Distant Dream
Quest to Modernize Defense Forces Set to Drive Broader Adoption
of Laser Weapon Systems
US Navy Gears Up to Develop & Deploy Laser Weapons
Plasma Weapons Display Exciting Evolutionary Journey to Offer
Powerful Options
Resolving Technical Limitations: Vital for Future Growth of
DEWs Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 45
