Global Directed Energy Weapons Market to Reach $51.1 Billion by 2026

New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Directed Energy Weapons Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798382/?utm_source=GNW

Increasing instances of extremist attacks and several territorial disputes in different parts of the world are among the main reasons for an increase in demand for non-lethal weapons. Laser weapon systems with enhanced attack capabilities are being increasingly sought after. The growing demand for precise and non-lethal weapons is boosting the directed energy weapons market across the world. Smart weapons have become an indispensable segment of most military forces on account of their superior defensive as well as offensive capabilities. The navy, in particular, has an increasing need for such directed energy weapons.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Directed Energy Weapons estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period. High Energy Laser, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 23.6% CAGR to reach US$40.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the High-Power Microwave segment is readjusted to a revised 19.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.4% share of the global Directed Energy Weapons market. The high energy laser segment dominates market growth as it offers tactical options of mounting on land, sea, or air-based platforms. Considerable development and research are being conducted in the high-energy laser systems category. High energy laser systems work with chemical lasers, free-electron laser, fiber lasers, or solid-state lasers. HPM weapons fulfill most of today`s requirements in military sector owing to their features such as delivery with the speed of light, capability to destroy the opponent`s electronic systems in all weather conditions, ability to cover multiple targets, simplified tracking, beam pointing, a deep magazine and minimum collateral damage.



- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2026



- The Directed Energy Weapons market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.76% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 25.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.5% and 19.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. In North America, DEWs are used in defense applications such as defense on ground to fight aerial targets. They are also deployed for short

- , medium-, and long-range strategic missions. The growing expenditure on various defense related programs by the country is expected to augment the growth of DEW market in the United States. In addition, the Canadian Navy targets to utilize laser-based DEWs to battle the growing threat from pirates on the seas successfully. In Asia-Pacific region, growth is being driven by increasing R&D activities undertaken for developing advanced technology based DEWs for military operations and implementing modernization programs in military sectors in the major economies of the region. Growing demand for self-protecting weapons due to increasing threats from cross border terrorism is also expected to drive the market in the region.



Particle Beam Segment to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026



- Particle beam weapons are a type of projectile weapons that use subatomic or atomic particles as projectiles. These particles accelerated with relativistic speeds. Particle beam weapons are either neutral or charged particles, and can be either exoatmospheric or endoatmospheric. In the global Particle Beam segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$710.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$227.9 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured)



BAE Systems PLC

Boeing Company

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Moog, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Quinetiq Group PLC.

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

Textron Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798382/?utm_source=GNW



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries

and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real

GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F

Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on

Directed Energy Weapons Market

EXHIBIT 2: Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel

Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19

Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June,

September & November 2020

Rising Fiscal Deficits Puts Defense Spending on the Chopping

Block, Affecting DEW Market

EXHIBIT 3: Dual Public Health & Economic Crisis to Send Defense

Spending Plummeting After Recording a 10-Year High in 2019:

Global Defense Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2016,

2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2023

Directed Energy Weapon (DEW): A Type of Smart Weapon

An Overview of Directed Energy Weapon (DEW)

High Energy Laser (HEL)

High-Power Microwave (HPM)

Particle Beam Weapons

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Directed Energy Weapons to Witness Growth in Demand

EXHIBIT 4: World Directed Energy Weapons Market by Application

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Defense, and

Homeland Security

Analysis by Technology: High Energy Laser Leads Adoption

EXHIBIT 5: World Directed Energy Weapons Market by Technology

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for High Energy

Laser, High-Power Microwave, and Particle Beam

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 6: World Directed Energy Weapons Market by Region (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 7: Global Directed Energy Weapons Market: Geographic

Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, USA, Rest of World, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations & Advancements



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Evolving Role of Electronic Warfare to Trigger Broad-based

Opportunities for Directed Energy Weapons

DEW Market to Gain from Sustained Emphasis on R&D

DEWs Seek Role in Counter-Drone Equipment

EXHIBIT 8: Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes

Up the Need for Counter-Drone Systems: Global Market for

Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020,

2022 and 2024

Anti-Ballistic Missile Systems: Niche Vertical for DEWs

Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for

Future Progress of DEW Market

Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario & Relentless Quest for

Military Supremacy Pave the Way for Rise of DEWs

EXHIBIT 9: Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries

Sustained Efforts to Strengthen Anti-Terrorism & Counter-

Insurgency Departments to Drive Future Adoption of DEWs

EXHIBIT 10: Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on

Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of

Fatalities (in ?000) Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2017

New Generation Radar Systems Empower DEWs with Robust Capabilities

Growing Importance of Smart Weapons Enthuses DEWs Market

Directed Energy HPM Weapons Seek Bigger Role

Sonic & Ultrasonic Weapons: Using Sound Waves to Incapacitate

Enemy

Electromagnetic Weapons Aid in Disabling Enemy with Minimal

Collateral Damage

Despite the Intriguing Potential, Particle Beam Weapons Remain

a Distant Dream

Quest to Modernize Defense Forces Set to Drive Broader Adoption

of Laser Weapon Systems

US Navy Gears Up to Develop & Deploy Laser Weapons

Plasma Weapons Display Exciting Evolutionary Journey to Offer

Powerful Options

Resolving Technical Limitations: Vital for Future Growth of

DEWs Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Directed Energy

Weapons by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy Weapons

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for High Energy Laser

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for High Energy Laser by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for High-Power

Microwave by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for High-Power Microwave by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Particle Beam by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Particle Beam by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Defense by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Homeland Security

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Homeland Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Directed Energy

Weapons by Technology - High Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave

and Particle Beam - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy Weapons by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave and Particle Beam for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Directed Energy

Weapons by Application - Defense and Homeland Security -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy Weapons by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense

and Homeland Security for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Directed Energy

Weapons by Technology - High Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave

and Particle Beam - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy Weapons

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave and Particle Beam for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Directed Energy

Weapons by Application - Defense and Homeland Security -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy Weapons

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 21: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Directed Energy

Weapons by Technology - High Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave

and Particle Beam - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy Weapons

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave and Particle Beam for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Directed Energy

Weapons by Application - Defense and Homeland Security -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy Weapons

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Directed Energy

Weapons by Technology - High Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave

and Particle Beam - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy Weapons

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave and Particle Beam for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: China Current & Future Analysis for Directed Energy

Weapons by Application - Defense and Homeland Security -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy Weapons

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 29: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Directed Energy

Weapons by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy Weapons

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Directed Energy

Weapons by Technology - High Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave

and Particle Beam - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy Weapons

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave and Particle Beam for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Directed Energy

Weapons by Application - Defense and Homeland Security -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy Weapons

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 35: France Current & Future Analysis for Directed Energy

Weapons by Technology - High Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave

and Particle Beam - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy Weapons

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave and Particle Beam for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Directed Energy

Weapons by Application - Defense and Homeland Security -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy Weapons

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 39: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Directed Energy

Weapons by Technology - High Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave

and Particle Beam - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy

Weapons by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave and Particle Beam for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Directed Energy

Weapons by Application - Defense and Homeland Security -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy

Weapons by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Directed Energy

Weapons by Technology - High Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave

and Particle Beam - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy Weapons

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave and Particle Beam for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Directed Energy

Weapons by Application - Defense and Homeland Security -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy Weapons

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 47: UK Current & Future Analysis for Directed Energy

Weapons by Technology - High Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave

and Particle Beam - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: UK 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy Weapons by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave and Particle Beam for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Directed Energy

Weapons by Application - Defense and Homeland Security -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy Weapons by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense

and Homeland Security for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 51: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Directed

Energy Weapons by Technology - High Energy Laser, High-Power

Microwave and Particle Beam - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy

Weapons by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave and Particle Beam for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Directed

Energy Weapons by Application - Defense and Homeland Security -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy

Weapons by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Directed

Energy Weapons by Technology - High Energy Laser, High-Power

Microwave and Particle Beam - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy

Weapons by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave and Particle Beam for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Directed

Energy Weapons by Application - Defense and Homeland Security -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy

Weapons by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 59: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Directed

Energy Weapons by Technology - High Energy Laser, High-Power

Microwave and Particle Beam - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy

Weapons by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave and Particle Beam for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Directed

Energy Weapons by Application - Defense and Homeland Security -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy

Weapons by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 45

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798382/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________