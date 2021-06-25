Global Cathode Materials Market to Reach US$22 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cathode Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798109/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$11.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LIthium-ion segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.4% share of the global Cathode Materials market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 14.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Cathode Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 14.39% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027.



- Other Battery Types Segment Corners a 6.9% Share in 2020



- In the global Other Battery Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$700.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$905.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)



3M Company

BASF SE

DowDupont Inc.

Gravita India Limited

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Johnson Matthey plc

Kureha Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

NEI Corporation

Nichia Corporation

Posco Co., Ltd.

Pulead Technology Industry Co., Ltd.

Showa Denko K.K.

Sumitomo Corporation

Toda Kogyo Corp.

Umicore N.V.







CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Disruption to Battery Supply Chains Impacts Market Prospects

An Introduction to Cathode Materials

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Importance of Batteries in the Modern World Presents

Opportunities for Cathode Materials

EXHIBIT 2: Global Cathode Materials Market by Application

(in %) for 2020E

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV

Batteries & Cathode Materials Market

EXHIBIT 3: Energy Density (Wh/kg), Cost and Lifetime of Cathode

Materials for EV Batteries

EXHIBIT 4: Growing Demand for EVs to Drive Demand for Cathode

Materials: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In Units)

for the Years 2019 and 2022

EXHIBIT 5: High Demand for Lithium-ion Technology in Electric

Vehicles Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market: Global

Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (In Gigawatt Hours) in

Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020, 2023, 2026, 2029 &

2030

With COVID-19 Pandemic Affecting EV Sales, Prospects Hit for

Battery Materials Market

EXHIBIT 6: Global Electric Vehicle Sales % Change in 2020

Active Cathode Material: Critical for Determining Performance

and Material Cost of EV Battery

Li-Rich Cathode Materials to Enable High-Energy EV Batteries

Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs

EXHIBIT 7: Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-ion

Battery Packs Used in Passenger EVs by Type for the Years 2025

and 2030 (In Thousand Metric Tons)

Cathode Material Market for Automotive Li-Ion Battery: An Overview

LFP Cathode Materials Market: Ideal for Li-ion Batteries in EVs

Growing Use of Lithium Batteries in Consumer Electronics

Products Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market

EXHIBIT 8: Global Market for Consumer Electronics (In US$

Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

EXHIBIT 9: Global Opportunity for Consumer Batteries (In US$

Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024

COVID-19 Impact on Electronics Industry Affects Cathode

Materials Demand

EXHIBIT 10: Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market

Growth Outlook (in %) for the Years 2019 through 2025

Rise in Adoption of Renewable Energy and Growing Need for

Battery Storage Systems to Drive Demand for Cathode Materials

EXHIBIT 11: Global On-Grid and Off Grid Battery Energy Storage

System Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 &

2026

Post COVID-19 Period to Present Robust Growth for Energy

Storage Technologies

Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion

Batteries

Research Studies, Innovations & Advancements to Boost Market

Prospects

Study on Nature of Oxidized Oxygen in Battery Materials to

Transform Future Battery Cathodes

Nano One Gains Patent for Li-Ion Cathode Materials

Nanocomposite Cathode for Lithium Ion Batteries

Researchers Find Singlet Oxygen as the Factor Causing Breakdown

of Li-ion Battery

New Cathode Material for Sustainable EVs

Lithium-rich Cathode Materials Used in EVs Store Charge in High

Voltages

New Cathode Material for Use in Metal-ion Batteries to Replace

Lithium-ion Technology

Changes in Li-ion Battery Composition and Component Use Impact

Demand for Cathode Materials

Cobalt Demand and Pricing: Significant Implications for Cathode

Materials Used in EV Batteries

EXHIBIT 12: Global Cobalt Mine Production (in Metric Tons) by

Country for 2019 and 2020

EXHIBIT 13: Global Cobalt Mine Production Volume (in Thousand

Metric Tons) for 2010 through 2020

EXHIBIT 14: Global Cobalt Prices (in US$ Per Ton) for the Years

2015-2020

High Cobalt Prices: Reason for Slower Decline in Production

Cost of Li-ion Battery

Cathode: The Largest Cost Component of Li-ion Batteries

EXHIBIT 15: Cost Structure of Consumer-Grade Li-ion Battery

(in $/kWh) by Cost Component

Suppliers Confront New Challenges



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 40

