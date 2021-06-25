Global Cathode Materials Market to Reach US$22 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cathode Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798109/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$11.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LIthium-ion segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.4% share of the global Cathode Materials market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 14.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Cathode Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 14.39% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027.
- Other Battery Types Segment Corners a 6.9% Share in 2020
- In the global Other Battery Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$700.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$905.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Disruption to Battery Supply Chains Impacts Market Prospects
An Introduction to Cathode Materials
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Importance of Batteries in the Modern World Presents
Opportunities for Cathode Materials
EXHIBIT 2: Global Cathode Materials Market by Application
(in %) for 2020E
Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV
Batteries & Cathode Materials Market
EXHIBIT 3: Energy Density (Wh/kg), Cost and Lifetime of Cathode
Materials for EV Batteries
EXHIBIT 4: Growing Demand for EVs to Drive Demand for Cathode
Materials: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In Units)
for the Years 2019 and 2022
EXHIBIT 5: High Demand for Lithium-ion Technology in Electric
Vehicles Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market: Global
Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (In Gigawatt Hours) in
Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020, 2023, 2026, 2029 &
2030
With COVID-19 Pandemic Affecting EV Sales, Prospects Hit for
Battery Materials Market
EXHIBIT 6: Global Electric Vehicle Sales % Change in 2020
Active Cathode Material: Critical for Determining Performance
and Material Cost of EV Battery
Li-Rich Cathode Materials to Enable High-Energy EV Batteries
Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs
EXHIBIT 7: Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-ion
Battery Packs Used in Passenger EVs by Type for the Years 2025
and 2030 (In Thousand Metric Tons)
Cathode Material Market for Automotive Li-Ion Battery: An Overview
LFP Cathode Materials Market: Ideal for Li-ion Batteries in EVs
Growing Use of Lithium Batteries in Consumer Electronics
Products Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market
EXHIBIT 8: Global Market for Consumer Electronics (In US$
Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
EXHIBIT 9: Global Opportunity for Consumer Batteries (In US$
Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024
COVID-19 Impact on Electronics Industry Affects Cathode
Materials Demand
EXHIBIT 10: Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market
Growth Outlook (in %) for the Years 2019 through 2025
Rise in Adoption of Renewable Energy and Growing Need for
Battery Storage Systems to Drive Demand for Cathode Materials
EXHIBIT 11: Global On-Grid and Off Grid Battery Energy Storage
System Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 &
2026
Post COVID-19 Period to Present Robust Growth for Energy
Storage Technologies
Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion
Batteries
Research Studies, Innovations & Advancements to Boost Market
Prospects
Study on Nature of Oxidized Oxygen in Battery Materials to
Transform Future Battery Cathodes
Nano One Gains Patent for Li-Ion Cathode Materials
Nanocomposite Cathode for Lithium Ion Batteries
Researchers Find Singlet Oxygen as the Factor Causing Breakdown
of Li-ion Battery
New Cathode Material for Sustainable EVs
Lithium-rich Cathode Materials Used in EVs Store Charge in High
Voltages
New Cathode Material for Use in Metal-ion Batteries to Replace
Lithium-ion Technology
Changes in Li-ion Battery Composition and Component Use Impact
Demand for Cathode Materials
Cobalt Demand and Pricing: Significant Implications for Cathode
Materials Used in EV Batteries
EXHIBIT 12: Global Cobalt Mine Production (in Metric Tons) by
Country for 2019 and 2020
EXHIBIT 13: Global Cobalt Mine Production Volume (in Thousand
Metric Tons) for 2010 through 2020
EXHIBIT 14: Global Cobalt Prices (in US$ Per Ton) for the Years
2015-2020
High Cobalt Prices: Reason for Slower Decline in Production
Cost of Li-ion Battery
Cathode: The Largest Cost Component of Li-ion Batteries
EXHIBIT 15: Cost Structure of Consumer-Grade Li-ion Battery
(in $/kWh) by Cost Component
Suppliers Confront New Challenges
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 40
