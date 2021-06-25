Oslo, 25 June 2021

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (“Interoil”) is pleased to publish the audited Annual Report for 2020, approved by the Board of Directors on 24 June 2021. The 2020 Annual Statement of Reserves was published on 27 April 2021. The reports are also available at the company’s web site.

In the report for Q4 2020 which was released on 24 February 2021, the company reported total comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax of USD -10,617 thousand. In the Annual Report for 2020, the comprehensive loss is USD -13,794 thousand. The deviation USD -3,177 thousand is mainly related to impairments and increased tax exposure in Colombia, following a court decision.

Interoil’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday 28 July 2021, in accordance with the company’s revised Financial Calendar.

+ + +

Please direct further questions to ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America and Argentina. The company is operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment