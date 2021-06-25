AFPM Statement on SCOTUS Small Refinery Ruling

Washington, D.C., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers President and CEO Chet Thompson issued the following statement today upon the release of the Supreme Court’s opinion in the case HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining, LLC v. Renewable Fuels Association (20-472). The Justices ruled 6-3 in favor of refineries, a decision that upholds Congress’s vision for the Renewable Fuel Standard small refinery relief program and the ability for small refineries experiencing disproportionate economic hardship to petition and receive RVO relief from the EPA at any time.

"AFPM is very pleased with this ruling and hopes that EPA now moves expeditiously to provide critical relief to those small refineries that have demonstrated disproportionate economic harm resulting from the RFS. RFS compliance costs hit all-time highs this month, nearing 25 cents per gallon. The program is hurting consumers and jeopardizing the viability of refineries across the country, as well as the jobs and communities they support. Further delay from the Administration in setting achievable annual volume standards, issuing small refinery waivers, and responding to numerous petitions for relief will make a bad situation even worse."

