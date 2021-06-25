Global Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2027

New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032705/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. DAS Headend & Remote Unit, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 32.6% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Antennas segment is readjusted to a revised 28.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $379.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.2% CAGR

- The Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$379.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28% and 26.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.9% CAGR.

- Cabling Segment to Record 31.2% CAGR

- In the global Cabling segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 31.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$164 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Alcatel-Lucent SA

Anixter, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Cobham, PLC.

Commscope, Inc.

Corning, Inc.

Ericsson

Smiths Group, PLC.

TE Connectivity, Ltd.

Verizon Communications, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032705/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for DAS Headend &

Remote Unit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for DAS Headend & Remote Unit by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for DAS Headend & Remote

Unit by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Antennas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Antennas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Antennas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cabling by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cabling by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cabling by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Repeaters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Repeaters by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Repeaters by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitality by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitality by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitality by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Office

Complex by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Enterprise Office Complex

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Office

Complex by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Education Complex

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Education Complex by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Education Complex by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Malls & Retail

Complex by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Malls & Retail Complex by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Malls & Retail Complex

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Complex by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Healthcare Complex by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Complex by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

Complex by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Transportation Complex by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation Complex

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend &

Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling

and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality,

Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education

Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and

Transportation Complex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality, Other

Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex,

Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation

Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications, Enterprise

Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail Complex,

Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend &

Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality,

Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education

Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and

Transportation Complex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality, Other

Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex,

Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation

Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications,

Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail

Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend &

Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality,

Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education

Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and

Transportation Complex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality, Other

Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex,

Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation

Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications,

Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail

Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend &

Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality,

Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education

Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and

Transportation Complex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality, Other

Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex,

Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation

Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications,

Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail

Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend &

Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality,

Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education

Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and

Transportation Complex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality, Other

Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex,

Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation

Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications,

Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail

Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend &

Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality,

Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education

Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and

Transportation Complex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality, Other

Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex,

Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation

Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications,

Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail

Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend &

Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality,

Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education

Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and

Transportation Complex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality, Other

Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex,

Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation

Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications,

Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail

Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend &

Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality,

Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education

Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and

Transportation Complex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality, Other

Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex,

Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation

Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications,

Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail

Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend &

Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling

and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality,

Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education

Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and

Transportation Complex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality, Other

Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex,

Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation

Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications, Enterprise

Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail Complex,

Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS

Headend & Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend &

Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application -

Hospitality, Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex,

Education Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex

and Transportation Complex - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality,

Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education

Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and

Transportation Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications,

Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail

Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS

Headend & Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend &

Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application -

Hospitality, Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex,

Education Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex

and Transportation Complex - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality,

Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education

Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and

Transportation Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications,

Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail

Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 106: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS

Headend & Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Rest of World Historic Review for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend &

Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application -

Hospitality, Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex,

Education Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex

and Transportation Complex - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 110: Rest of World Historic Review for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality,

Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education

Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and

Transportation Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications,

Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail

Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032705/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________