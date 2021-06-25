For immediate release
25 June 2021
Serabi Gold Plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
Results of Annual General Meeting
Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 25 June 2021, Shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions (the “Resolutions”) proposed in the notice of meeting dated 28 May 2021 (the "Notice of Meeting”).
Unless otherwise stated all defined terms in this announcement are consistent with the definitions set out in the Notice of Meeting.
The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each Resolution were as follows:
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES
FOR
|%
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
|VOTES
TOTAL
|% of ISC* VOTED
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|1. That Mr. Mark Sawyer be re-elected as a Director of the Company.
|47,070,004
|96.00
|1,962,490
|4.00
|49,032,494
|64.74
|177,399
|2. That Mr. Michael Hodgson be re-elected as a Director of the Company.
|49,203,352
|99.99
|6,541
|0.01
|49,209,893
|64.98
|0
|3 . That Mr. T Sean Harvey be re-elected as a Director of the Company.
|47,069,950
|96.00
|1,962,544
|4.00
|49,032,494
|64.74
|177,399
|4. 1. That the Directors are authorised to allot shares, grant rights or convert any security up to a nominal value of £2,500,000.
|49,022,908
|99.62
|185,919
|0.38
|49,208,827
|64.98
|1,041
|5. That subject to the passing of Resolution 4 the Directors are authorised to allot equity securities for cash otherwise than on a pre-emptive basis up to a nominal value of £375,000.
|48,956,286
|99.49
|252,541
|0.51
|49,208,827
|64.98
|1,041
|6. That subject to the passing of Resolution 4 and in addition to the authority granted under resolution 5, the Directors are authorised to allot equity securities for cash otherwise than on a pre-emptive basis up to a nominal value of £375,000 for the purposes of financing a transaction.
|49,018,929
|99.61
|189,898
|0.39
|49,208,827
|64.98
|1,041
* ISC – Issued Share Capital
Enquiries:
|Serabi Gold plc
|Michael Hodgson
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
|Chief Executive
|Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
|Clive Line
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
|Finance Director
|Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
|Email: contact@serabigold.com
|Website: www.serabigold.com
|Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser
|Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
|Peel Hunt LLP
Joint UK Broker
|Ross Allister / Alexander Allen
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
|Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint UK Broker
|Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield
|Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
|Camarco
Financial PR
|Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis
|Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980
