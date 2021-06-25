Results of Annual General Meeting

25 June 2021

Serabi Gold Plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Results of Annual General Meeting

 

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 25 June 2021, Shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions (the “Resolutions”) proposed in the notice of meeting dated 28 May 2021 (the "Notice of Meeting”).

Unless otherwise stated all defined terms in this announcement are consistent with the definitions set out in the Notice of Meeting.

 

The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each Resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTIONVOTES

FOR		%VOTES

AGAINST		%VOTES

TOTAL		% of ISC* VOTEDVOTES

WITHHELD
1. That Mr. Mark Sawyer be re-elected as a Director of the Company.

47,070,00496.001,962,4904.0049,032,49464.74177,399
2. That Mr. Michael Hodgson be re-elected as a Director of the Company.

49,203,35299.996,5410.0149,209,89364.980
3 . That Mr. T Sean Harvey be re-elected as a Director of the Company.

47,069,95096.001,962,5444.0049,032,49464.74177,399
4. 1. That the Directors are authorised to allot shares, grant rights or convert any security up to a nominal value of £2,500,000.

49,022,90899.62185,9190.3849,208,82764.981,041
5. That subject to the passing of Resolution 4 the Directors are authorised to allot equity securities for cash otherwise than on a pre-emptive basis up to a nominal value of £375,000.

48,956,28699.49252,5410.5149,208,82764.981,041
6. That subject to the passing of Resolution 4 and in addition to the authority granted under resolution 5, the Directors are authorised to allot equity securities for cash otherwise than on a pre-emptive basis up to a nominal value of £375,000 for the purposes of financing a transaction.

49,018,92999.61189,8980.3949,208,82764.981,041

* ISC – Issued Share Capital

 

Enquiries:

 

Serabi Gold plc 
Michael HodgsonTel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief ExecutiveMobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
  
Clive LineTel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance DirectorMobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
  
Email: contact@serabigold.com 
Website: www.serabigold.com 
  
Beaumont Cornish Limited

Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser		 
Roland Cornish / Michael CornishTel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
  
Peel Hunt LLP

Joint UK Broker		 
Ross Allister / Alexander AllenTel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
  
Tamesis Partners LLP

Joint UK Broker		 
Charlie Bendon / Richard GreenfieldTel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
  
Camarco        

Financial PR		 
Gordon Poole / Nick HennisTel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

 

