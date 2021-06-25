INVECTYS INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 2021 ROTH VIRTUAL HEALTHCARE PRIVATE COMPANY FORUM ON JUNE 28TH, 2021

Houston, Texas, USA, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invectys Inc. a clinical-stage immunotherapy company headquartered in Houston and dedicated to the development of a new generation of products for cancer patients, today announced that Praveen Tyle, Ph.D., Invectys Inc. President and CEO, and Julien Caumartin, Ph.D. CSO of Invectys SA, will participate in the Roth Virtual Healthcare Private Company Forum, on Monday, June 28th, 2021.



Dr. Tyle will speak on the panel titled “Novel Approaches to Tumor Eradication” at 9:00a.m. ET. Invectys, Inc focuses on a multi-modality approach to targeting HLA-G on tumor cells and also an approach with universal tumor antigen telomerase.

If you would like to set up a meeting, feel free to contact us at contact@invectys.com .

About Invectys

Invectys, Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company spun-out of the world renown Pasteur Institute, Paris. Invectys has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Invectys, S.A. (Paris) which is focused on scientific research and innovation and Invectys USA, Inc. (Houston) which is dedicated to the development of the CPRIT initiative. Since 2010, Invectys has raised over $58 million in private funds to develop two innovative platforms of immunotherapy products which target “universal” tumor antigens.

Contact:

Invectys, Inc. – Virginie Leplat

contact@invectys.com