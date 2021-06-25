Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 21 0816 - RIKV 21 1115

English Icelandic

Series RIKV 21 0816 RIKV 21 1115 ISIN IS0000033223 IS0000033116 Maturity Date 08/16/2021 11/15/2021 Auction Date 06/29/2021 06/29/2021 Settlement Date 07/01/2021 07/01/2021

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.