PRESTIGIOUS HONOR SHINES NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT ON HEALTHCARE IN NEVADA

Reno, Nev., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renown Health President and CEO, Anthony Slonim, M.D., DrPH, FACHE, has been selected as one of the top influential clinical executives in the U.S. for his innovation and leadership in healthcare on a national level.

Dr. Slonim is joined by an elite list of 50 esteemed honorees identified as Modern Healthcare’s “Most Influential Clinical Executives.” The list features leaders from top-rated institutions across the country including an impressive list of that includes Dr. Anthony Fauci, director, National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and colleagues from Weill Cornell Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, UCLA Health and more.

Fawn Lopez, publisher and vice president of Modern Healthcare, the industry's leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research and information, noted, “Under Slonim’s leadership, Renown a couple of years ago launched the Healthy Nevada Project® with the goal of doing comprehensive population health work. The Project has sequenced genetic data with 60,000 study participants was expanded across the state. The system is also building a new clinically integrated network after joining forces with the University of Nevada School of Medicine. In 2018, Slonim was appointed by the governor as one of the two hospital officials on the state’s Patient Protection Commission, which advises policymakers on access and equity issues. During the pandemic, Renown was an early leader in adopting home monitoring systems, offering free ICU beds to those in need, and expanding disease monitoring. Slonim wrote passionately about the loss of his father to COVID and used that experience as the backdrop to advocate for more family and staff support structures.”

“Under Dr. Slonim’s leadership, Renown Health is an extraordinary force for good in our community,” said James DeVolld, chair of the Renown Health Board and Managing Director, Commercial Banking at First Independent Bank. “He leads by example to serve our patients, employees and community, helping pave the way for other leaders and physicians to thrive at Renown. We are honored to serve our community alongside Tony as we work together to make a genuine difference for those we serve.”

“We never would have anticipated the challenges we encountered through the pandemic. The highest priority of all CEOs - whether you are the leader of a state or a health system - is to ensure safety and the public’s health. Knowing I had a solid team in place to mitigate, prepare, respond, communicate, and recover from the COVID 19 outbreak and provide access to people who needed us most, gave me confidence and Dr. Slonim was a critical part of that team,” said Steve Sisolak, Governor of the State of Nevada. “Little did we know we would also face an economic crisis, political turmoil and significant social unrest. While at times these challenges seemed daunting, they also accelerated our ability to learn and grow together, to prove we could manage through times of great ambiguity, to move at unprecedented speeds, and have ultimately prepared us to change our world for the better. On reflection, it turned out that we could not have asked for better preparation for our future. Thank you, Dr. Slonim.”

“Tony is just getting started! Renown Health and the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med) have announced our affiliation and the creation of the first integrated health system in northern Nevada, said Brian Sandoval, President, University of Nevada, Reno. “Dr. Slonim has always answered the call, and worked with me to improve health through proactive community-based prevention, to create an exceptional healthcare system for those with acute and chronic diseases, and to care for all people in our community. We are so fortunate to have him in Nevada.”

During Dr. Slonim’s career at major healthcare organizations and academic institutions, he has developed a national profile as an academic leader and tenured professor, holding appointments as clinical professor in the departments of internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine. Dr. Slonim is also an expert in patient safety, accountable care, health care quality and innovative care delivery models focused on improving health within the community.

Since joining Renown as CEO and President in July 2014, Dr. Slonim has completely reoriented northern Nevada’s largest locally governed, not-for-profit healthcare network. With a personal passion for population health, Dr. Slonim created the Institute for Healthcare Innovation, launching the nation’s first community-based, population health study that currently has more than 60,000 participants and is returning clinical results on the first three genetic conditions identified. The Healthy Nevada Project® is a collaboration with global leader in environmental data, Desert Research Institute, and personal genomics company, Helix. The Healthy Nevada Project combines genetic, environmental, social and clinical data to address individual and community health needs with the goal of improving health across the state, and the nation.

The “50 Most Influential Clinical Executives” awards and recognition program honors individuals in healthcare deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be paving the way to better health through their executive responsibility, leadership qualities, community service and achievements inside and outside of their organization. Judging for the final ranking of the 50 Most Influential list is based on readers’ votes as well as input from the senior editors of Modern Healthcare. Dr. Slonim was among the initial nominee list of 150 names published in March 2021. For more information about the program, please contact Jodi Sniegocki.

