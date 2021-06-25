Octopus Apollo VCT plc

25 June 2021





Resignation of a Director

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (“the Company”) announces the resignation of James Otter as a Director of the Company with effect from 31 July 2021.

Murray Steele, Chair of the Company, said: “Since 2014 James has been with the Company following the merger with Octopus VCT plc. Over the years I have particularly valued his experience and advice and on behalf of the Board and shareholders, I would like to thank him for all his hard work and wish him well.”





For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 020 7710 2800