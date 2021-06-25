Dickey’s Barbecue Breaks All Records in Father's Day Sales in It’s 80 Year History

Dallas, Texas, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The numbers are showing that Americans love their Barbecue. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit sold more wings, ribs and brisket amongst family packs, picnic packs and barbecue beans. “We are happy to report that our same store sales are trending up for June, hopefully leading us into a great fourth of July” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has seen an increase in check counts year after year and this year a huge influx in third party sales delivery service increased the sales numbers pushing them into the record-breaking Father’s Day last Sunday. “We saw the demand coming and are proud to say that it’s a record-breaking year in our 80-year history of slow smoked meats and Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™

Adds Dickey.

Order online or through the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app and select “Doorstep Drop Off” to receive FREE delivery all summer long.

