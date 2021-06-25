Canadian Dermatology Association Announces 2021 Award-Winning Dermatologists and the CDA Public Education Awards

English French

OTTAWA, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Dermatology Association is proud to announce the recipients of the 2021 CDA Awards which recognizes certified dermatologists for their contributions to dermatology and the CDA Public Education Awards, which acknowledges excellence in furthering understanding of dermatologic issues and in encouraging healthy behaviour in the medical, surgical and cosmetic care of skin, hair and nails.



2021 CDA AWARDS

Recognizing certified dermatologists for excellence in leadership, clinical care, education and research in the medical, surgical and cosmetic care of skin, hair and nails.

CDA Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Wayne Gulliver

This award honours a CDA member, certified dermatologist who have made a significant and lasting impact in the field of dermatology, through their professional accomplishments as long-standing members of the Association, and who have earned the respect and admiration of their professional colleagues. Dr. Wayne Gulliver was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award for his commitment to dermatology. More than 30 years ago, Dr. Gulliver was the first dermatologist to practice in Newfoundland and Labrador. He was a pioneer in his native province and a key player in transforming a non-existent dermatology service into a service today that is diverse and leading-edge. Dr. Gulliver’s continued advocacy to increase access to dermatology care in rural areas has enhanced the quality of healthcare for all people in the province. Dr. Gulliver’s contributions also extend into research and clinical expertise on a global scale. With more than 250 clinical trials and numerous publications, he was the first Canadian to receive the Albert Neisser Lecture Award for his ground-breaking research on hidradenitis suppurativa. He has also made novel contributions to areas that include melanoma, psoriasis epidemiology and therapeutics. Dr. Gulliver has also shown national leadership as CDA vice-president and as chair of the 1997 CDA Annual Conference in St. John’s.

CDA Award of Merit: Dr. Gordon Searles

This Award recognizes the excellence of leadership and outstanding contributions to the CDA and Canadian and international dermatology. CDA member and certified dermatologist, Dr. Gordon Searles received this Award for his substantial contributions to many areas of dermatology. He is recognized around the world for his experience in wound healing and complex dermatology conditions that overlap with internal medicine. Dr. Searles has been involved in dermatology education for more than 30 years at the University of Alberta and was one of the initiators of the Canadian Professors of Dermatology’s Residents Innovation and Vision in Education (DRIVE) program. His dedication to securing the future of dermatology has also been evident in his positions as President and Treasurer, serving on other influential CDA committees and with the Canadian Dermatology Foundation. Dr. Searles has also spent many hours advocating for equal access to medication and dermatology care for disadvantaged groups, and his involvement with Camp Liberté and the Canadian Skin Patient Alliance, demonstrate his deep humanity and commitment to patient care.

CDA Early Career Volunteer Award: Dr. Boluwaji Ogunyemi and Dr. Michele Ramien

This Award recognizes residents, fellows, and new dermatologists who are committed to give back to society by contributing at a local, provincial, national or international level through volunteer activities that have a medical or dermatological aspect. This year, the Award recognized two outstanding CDA member recipients, Dr. Boluwaji Ogunyemi and Dr. Michele Ramien.

Dr. Boluwaji Ogunyemi received this Award for his leadership and health advocacy work. He was co-chair of the Residents and Fellows Society of the CDA during his residency at the University of British Columbia, representing the voice of residents to the CDA Board of Directors. He now gives a voice to marginalized groups, an effort that began early on when he chose to work with the most vulnerable populations in British Columbia, including in Vancouver’s Downtown East Side. Dr. Ogunyemi has continued in this spirit at Memorial University in Newfoundland, where he oversees Faculty of Medicine initiatives in health equality, Indigenous and global health, and community engagement. Clinically, he is advancing dermatological knowledge and care for people with skin of colour. Focusing on advocacy and leadership work on a national level, Dr. Ogunyemi is a member of the National Equality in Medicine Group, the Public Health Agency of Canada’s Ethics Consultative Group. He is also a physician advisor for Black Physicians of Canada and a board member with Canadian Doctors for Medicare.

Dr. Michele Ramien received this Award for her deep dedication to resident development, commitment to teaching and volunteering and patient advocacy. Upon starting her residency, Dr. Ramien became a leader and mentor, generously sharing her knowledge with residents and students, supporting them throughout their studies and early careers. Dr. Ramien was nominated by residents for teaching awards and has received the CDA Resident and Fellows Society Teaching Award and the Professional Association of Resident Physicians of Alberta Clinical Teaching Award. Dr. Ramien’s involvement with Camp Liberté began in her residency years reflecting her dedication to volunteer initiatives and giving back to her community. She ascended into leadership roles on the Camp’s Board of Directors, becoming Vice President in 2016. In Alberta, Dr. Ramien continued her passion for helping children as an on-site volunteer at the Brag Creek camp. Dr. Ramien’s impressive dedication of giving back to the community reflects her energy and commitment to dermatology volunteer initiatives and her volunteer work will continue as she steps into the Vice President position on the CDA Board of Directors.

CDA Research Award in Dermatology: Dr. Laurence Mainville

This Award is presented for the best manuscript submitted for original work, not previously published and relevant to dermatology. The award recognizes excellent work intended to expand, direct, define or assist in the understanding and/or treatment of dermatologic disease. This year’s recipient is CDA Member, Dr. Laurence Mainville, PGY 3 resident at the Université Laval. Dr. Mainville is recognized for her outstanding work as lead author of the research article titled “Effect of Nicotinamide in Comparison with Placebo, Vehicle, Standard of Care, No Treatment or Other Treatment with Neutral or Weak Effect in Skin Cancers Chemoprophylaxis: As Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis.” Dr. Mainville’s important research contributes to advancing the field and striving toward optimal preventative treatment for patients with skin cancer.

CDA Resident’s Writing Award: Dr. Suzel Fournier

This Award recognizes dermatology residents who contribute and share their expertise and experiences within the dermatology community. The Award is presented to a Resident Associate of the CDA who has contributed significant knowledge in the dermatology field through written material in CDA publications. This year’s recipient is CDA member Dr. Suzel Fournier, a fourth-year resident at the Université Laval for her article “Prospective Clinical Trial Comparing Curettage and Cryosurgery to Curettage and Electrodesiccation in the Management of Minimally Invasive Basal and Squamous Cell Carcinomas” which was published in the CDA Journal of Cutaneous Medicine and Surgery. The research of comparative treatments educates dermatologists on cure rates, to enhance how they assist patients with their treatment options for these types of skin cancers.

CDA-RFS Teaching Awards

The CDA-RFS Teaching Awards recognize Canadian residents or fellows and teachers who have made an outstanding contribution to peer-resident and resident teaching. Congratulations to the following CDA member Award recipients:

Resident Teaching Award: Dr. Zeinah AlHalees, McGill University

Resident Teaching Award: Dr. Reetesh Bose, University of Ottawa

Clinical Teaching Award: Dr. Jérome Coulombe, CHU Ste-Justine

Clinical Teaching Award: Dr. Kucy Pon, Sunnybrooke Hospital

CDA-RFS Excellence in Leadership Award: Dr. Malika Ladha and Dr. Megan Lim

This Award is a national award given annually up to two Canadian dermatology residents and fellows who have made outstanding contributions at local, provincial, national, or international level through leadership initiatives and contributions that have a medical or dermatologic aspect. Congratulations to the following recipients: Dr. Malika Ladha and Dr. Megan Lim

Impact Factor 100 Award: Dr. Julia Carroll

This Award is a national award recognizing one member of the dermatology community who has made outstanding contributions to the goals, efforts, and mission of the CDA-RFS.

Congratulations to CDA member, certified dermatologist, Dr. Julia Carroll.

JCMS Lecture Award: Dr. David Zloty

The JCMS Lecture is aimed at honouring a contributing author whose work has attracted much attention in the last year by inviting them to deliver a presentation within their area of expertise at the Canadian Dermatology Association’s (CDA) annual conference. Dr. Zloty received the JCMS Lecture award for his article Age, Psychology, and Practice Patterns.

2021 CDA PUBLIC EDUCATION AWARDS

The CDA Public Education Awards recognize excellence in furthering the understanding of dermatologic issues and encouraging healthy behaviour in the medical, surgical, and cosmetic care of skin, hair, and nails. The competition was open to media, not-for-profit groups and industry for projects or activities completed between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

CDA PUBLIC EDUCATION AWARDS: NOT-FOR-PROFIT CATEGORY

French version of an educational video on Mohs surgery for patients: CHU de Québec-Université Laval

Dr. Marie-Michèle Blouin and Dr. Laurence Mainville, PGY3 resident, Université Laval

Mohs surgery has always been verbally explained to French patients due to a lack of French educational support available. To provide an unmet need in patient education for this procedure, Dr. Laurence Mainville, a dermatology resident at the Université Laval, working under the supervision of Mohs surgeon, Dr. Marie-Michèle Blouin, produced a French version of an English-version video summarizing Mohs surgery. The video explains the surgery in simple and accessible language for French speaking patients. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDLWUdK8v40&t=1s

CDA PUBLIC EDUCATION AWARDS: NOT-FOR-PROFIT CATEGORY

Impact of COVID-19 on the Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis Community in Canada

Canadian Association of Psoriasis Patients, Canadian Psoriasis Network and Unmasking Psoriasis

The Canadian Association of Psoriasis Patients, Canadian Psoriasis Network and Unmasking Psoriasis collaborated on a World Psoriasis Day 2020 initiative to raise awareness about psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis in Canada. A bilingual survey was conducted in the psoriasis community to understand the experiences of people living with these conditions during the pandemic. Results from the survey were used to raise awareness among federal

government officials about the impacts for people living with these conditions before and during the pandemic and how access to care, treatment and services can be improved for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis patients. Results were also sourced to inform a public awareness social media campaign and were developed into an infographic hosted on both the Canadian Psoriasis Network and Canadian Association Psoriasis Patient’s websites. canadianpsoriasis.ca/world-psoriasis-day www.canadianpsoriasisnetwork.com unmaskingpsoriasis.org

CDA PUBLIC EDUCATION AWARDS: MEDIA - PRINT

Dermatitis herpetiformis: Celiac disease of the skin | Priya Dhir

The article takes readers on an insightful journey of learning about the skin condition dermatitis herpetiformis and its relation to Celiac Disease. DH affects approximately 25% of people with Celiac disease who typically have no gastrointestinal symptoms. Patients will see their family doctor or a dermatologist first before seeing a gastroenterologist. This raises the awareness on the collaborative approach required between general practitioners and specialists to assist patients with Dermatitis Herpetiformis and Celiac Disease. canadianskin.ca/images/magazine/Canadian_Skin_Spring2020_Eng.pdf



CDA PUBLIC EDUCATION AWARDS - INDUSTRY

“The World’s Most Uncomfortable Bed – Québec Activation Campaign” | Sanofi-Genzyme Jean-Francois Boisvert

The World’s Most Uncomfortable Bed campaign was first launched in 2019 to raise awareness of atopic dermatitis and its impact on quality of life, especially a restful night’s sleep. To experience what it is like to live with this condition, family members of a person with atopic dermatitis were invited to sleep for a night on a bed with a burlap pillow, lumpy mattress, and heating device. Following the successful and compelling campaign in 2019, the World’s Most Uncomfortable bed was introduced in Quebec in 2020. With pandemic restrictions an in-person experience was not possible, instead the campaign went virtual using Quebec celebrities, who experienced the uncomfortable bed and documented their experience on social media. One featured here: www.facebook.com/etienne.boulay.96/videos/405031500537996

