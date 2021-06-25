NEFTiPEDiA’s Ongoing New ICO for Crypto Investors

BALI, Indonesia, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A next-generation decentralized NFT platform, NEFTiPEDiA celebrates digital currencies with digital art in unique ways, which looks to be at the forefront of this movement by offering an extensive NFT ecosystem for everyone.



The non-fungible token (NFT) platform is a digital belonging that represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game items, and videos. NFT appears as one of the main ideas that capture the interest of many mainstream ideas.

NEFTiPEDiA aims to advocate the artists to improve their source of revenue through NFTs. Not only supporting digital artists, but apart from this NEFTiPEDiA also plans to serve the marketplace with different various products such as cosmetics, vehicles, and property.

More so, NEFTiPEDiA’s plans and efforts will play a major role for all the users in the marketplace. The main advantage in buying NEFTiPEDiA’s NFT is it will offer a long-term benefit for the investors.

Hence, NEFTiPEDiA offers an open decentralized marketplace that belongs to the community alone and not the project founders. Thus, it makes NEFTiPEDiA excentrique.

NEFTiPEDiA Launched ICO

To build the platform for the wide-scale NFT marketplace, NEFTiPEDiA has launched its ICO. Many users are enjoying this newly launched ICO, through the NEFTiPEDiA platform. For the ongoing ICO NEFTiPEDiA has allotted $250,000,000 $NFT tokens. Accordingly, 393,383 token sales have been done.

In the ico.neftipedia.com website users can sign up into NEFTiPEDiA’s ICO panel, and the user will receive their referral code. The referral code can be shared with their friends and get an opportunity to win a car and many more exciting prices. Minimum of 5 referrals needed to enter into the prize draw. ICO is expected to end in 30 days, after 30 days the prize winners of the event conducted by ICO will be announced. At present, the NEFTiPEDiA token’s ICO price is $0.0215.

NEFTiPEDiA Airdrop Event Ended

Airdrop event is conducted by NEFTiPEDiA, providing $3 worth of NFT tokens to every Airdrop participant. In this event users just need to complete simple and easy social tasks. Finally, NEFTiPEDiA has ended its Airdrop event.

Henceforth, the number of airdrop participants exceeded the target of 30,000. Nearly 25,000 already received their airdrop rewards. All verified users will receive their NFT rewards.

The transactions made through NEFTiPEDiA are available in the Binance Blockchain explorer network.

Listing in DsDaq exchange

Currently, NEFTiPEDiA is listed in the DsDaQ exchange. DsDaq is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that gives an innovative crypto belongings trading system.

Soon, NEFTiPEDiA will list on top crypto exchanges. The token listing on exchanges will solve problems for people who wonder how to buy the NEFTiPEDiA tokens.

