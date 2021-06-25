Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Loss Of $5.0 Million and Operating Loss of $22.4 Million For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 as it exits financial guaranty line of business

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $5.0 million, or $106.53 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $3.7 million, or $80.13 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The result for the year was heavily impacted by losses in the Company’s financial guaranty segment related to a commutation of the remaining portfolio of financial guaranty reinsurance business it had assumed from Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp (“AGMC”). Book value per share at December 31, 2020 was $1,062.22 a decline from the book value per share of $1,159.08 at December 31, 2019.  

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company had an operating loss of $22.4 million, or $476.64 per diluted share, compared to an operating loss of $9.1 million, or $196.78 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019. The financial guaranty segment produced a $22.8 million operating loss for 2020 which was $11.8 million above the prior year operating loss of $11.0 million. In April of 2020, the financial guaranty reinsurance business at AORE was eliminated as a result of the commutation with AGMC. The aggregate outstanding par value of the reinsurance portfolio commuted was $345.0 million. This commutation was the primary driver of the operating loss of $22.8 million in 2020, compared to operating losses of $11.0 million in 2019. As of December 31, 2019, outstanding par within the financial guaranty segment was $362 million.   As of December 31, 2020, AORE no longer has any financial guaranty exposure remaining.

Operating income for the property and casualty segment in 2020 was $1.2 million, compared to the $0.9 million operating income in 2019 for this segment.  Despite lower written premiums in 2020 due to temporary business contractions related to COVID-19, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $7.0 million from $8.8 million in 2019 to $15.8 million in 2020, driven both by a full year of new programs in key states outside of Texas as well as increased reinsurance participation on underlying non standard auto programs in Texas. Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 41.9% to 56.5% primarily due to both lower favorable prior year loss and loss adjustment expense development and higher loss and loss adjustment expense on current accident year claims, however underwriting income increased from $0.4 million to $1.9 million driven by higher earned premiums. Fee income decreased from $11.6 million to $9.9 million as underlying direct written premium volumes declined primarily impacted by temporary business contractions related to COVID-19.

Operating expenses decreased $0.8 million or 5.9% from $13.6 million in 2019 to $12.8 million in 2020 mainly due to savings in the financial guaranty segment subsequent to the April 2020 exit from line of business.    

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.

Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

 
American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
 (dollars in thousands)
        
     December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Assets    
  Investments:    
   Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $72,642  $129,748 
   Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value  4,143   1,181 
  Cash and cash equivalents  24,254   22,602 
  Restricted cash  548   10,557 
  Accrued investment income  355   675 
  Premiums receivable  73,073   81,000 
  Deferred insurance premiums  101,843   125,728 
  Reinsurance balances receivable, net  194,914   210,405 
  Salvage and subrogation recoverable  -   386 
  Deferred policy acquisition costs  3,590   515 
  Intangible assets  4,800   4,800 
  Goodwill  33,050   33,050 
  Other assets  3,767   3,184 
   Total Assets $516,979  $623,831 
            
            
Liabilities and Equity        
 Liabilities:        
  Loss and loss expense reserve $192,943  $263,686 
  Deferred commission income  2,482   - 
  Unearned premiums  105,678   128,793 
  Ceded premium payable  71,989   89,078 
  Payable to general agents  4,331   3,087 
  Funds withheld  64,980   52,794 
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  7,922   5,071 
  Redeemable preference shares: ($0.10 par value and $1,000 redemption value;
authorized shares - 75,000; issued and outstanding shares - nil and 38,600 at
June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)		  -   7,292 
  Derivative liabilities  -   10 
  Notes payable  16,521   16,521 
  Non-owned interest in VIE  300   300 
  Interest payable  451   451 
  Fair value adjustment  -   2,901 
  Deferred tax liability  -   322 
   Total Liabilities  467,597   570,306 
            
 Shareholders' Equity:        
  Common shares  4,698   4,618 
  Additional paid-in capital  189,151   189,002 
  Accumulated other comprehensive income  1,962   1,323 
  Retained deficit  (152,482)  (147,471)
   Total Shareholders' Equity  43,329   47,472 
  Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries  6,053   6,053 
  Total Equity  49,382   53,525 
            
            
   Total Liabilities and Equity $516,979  $623,831 
        
        
  See Notes to 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
        


American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
For twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
        
        
    Twelve Months ended December 31,
      2020   2019 
 Revenues    
        
  Net premiums earned $12,323  $(5,423)
  Fee income  9,946   11,591 
        
 Change in fair value of credit derivatives    
  Realized gains and other settlements  2   74 
  Unrealized gains  -   191 
        
   Net change in fair value of credit derivatives  2   265 
        
  Net investment income  709   2,447 
  Net realized gains on investments  1,580   1,824 
  Fair value adjustment  (173)  10,586 
  Other income  323   383 
        
   Total revenues  24,710   21,673 
        
 Expenses    
  Losses and loss adjustment expenses  10,522   7,474 
  Acquisition expenses  4,837   1,627 
  Operating expenses  12,802   13,605 
  Other expense  78   - 
  Interest expense  1,803   1,803 
        
   Total expenses  30,042   24,509 
        
        
Net (loss) available to common shareholders $ (5,332) $ (2,836)
  Income tax benefit (expense)  322   (287)
        
Net (loss) before dividends  (5,010)  (3,123)
  Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary  -   (585)
        
        
Net (loss) available to common shareholders $ (5,010) $ (3,708)
        
        
 Net (loss) per common share:    
 Basic $(107.76) $(80.34)
 Diluted  (106.53)  (80.13)
        
 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:    
 Basic  46,490   46,161 
 Diluted  47,027   46,281 
        
 See Notes to 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
        



AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.
      
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT
   
      
      
(dollars in thousands)December 31, 2020
 Net Income Available
to Common
Shareholders		Net Realized Loss
on Sales of
Investments		Net Change in
Fair Value of
Credit Derivatives		Fair Value
Adjustments		Operating Income
Property and casualty:     
      
Net premiums earned$15,836    $15,836 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses (8,945)    (8,945)
Acquisition expenses (4,968)    (4,968)
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income 1,923     1,923 
      
Fee income 9,946     9,946 
Operating expenses (11,040)    (11,040)
Income tax 322     322 
Property and casualty 1,151  -  -  -  1,151 
      
Financial guaranty:     
      
Net premiums earned (3,513)   3,703  190 
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives 2   (2)  - 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses (1,577)   (19,546) (21,123)
Acquisition expenses 130    (153) (23)
Operating expenses (1,825)    (1,825)
Financial guaranty (6,783) -  (2) (15,996) (22,781)
      
Corporate and Investing     
      
Net investment income 709     709 
Net realized gain/(loss) 1,580  (29,814)  28,234  - 
Fair value adjustment (173)   173  - 
Gain on the sale of real estate 323     323 
Operating expenses 64     64 
Interest expense (1,803)    (1,803)
Other expense, net of other income (78)    (78)
Corporate and investing 622  (29,814) -  28,407  (785)
      
Group total$(5,010)$(29,814)$(2)$12,411 $(22,415)
      
 
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.
      
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT
   
      
      
(dollars in thousands)December 31, 2019
 Net Income Available
to Common
Shareholders		Net Realized Loss
on Sales of
Investments		Net Change in
Fair Value of
Credit Derivatives		Fair Value
Adjustments		Operating Income
Property and casualty:     
      
Net premiums earned$8,824    $8,824 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses (3,701)    (3,701)
Acquisition expenses (4,752)    (4,752)
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income 371     371 
      
Fee income 11,591     11,591 
Operating expenses (10,741)    (10,741)
Amortization expense -     - 
Income tax (287)    (287)
Property and casualty 934  -  -  -  934 
      
Financial guaranty:     
      
Net premiums earned (14,247)   13,129  (1,118)
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives 265   (191)  74 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses (3,773)   (3,644) (7,417)
Acquisition expenses 3,125    (2,868) 257 
Operating expenses (2,753)    (2,753)
Financial guaranty (17,383) -  (191) 6,617  (10,957)
      
Corporate and Investing     
      
Net investment income 2,447     2,447 
Net realized gain/(loss) 1,824  (1,824)   - 
Fair value adjustment 10,586    (10,586) - 
Operating expenses (111)    (111)
Interest expense (1,803)    (1,803)
Other income, net of other expense 383     383 
Corporate and investing 13,326  (1,824) -  (10,586) 916 
      
Group total$(3,123)$(1,824)$(191)$(3,969)$(9,107)
      