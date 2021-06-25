18th Consecutive Nasdaq Closing Cross Sets Record for Number of Shares Traded During 2021 Russell US Indexes Reconstitution

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Symbol: NDAQ) today announced the Nasdaq Closing Cross had a record day as it was used for the 18th consecutive year to rebalance Nasdaq-listed securities in the entire family of Russell U.S. Indexes, part of leading global index provider FTSE Russell, during their annual reconstitution.



A record 2.37 billion shares representing $80,898,531,612 were executed in the Closing Cross in 1.97 seconds across Nasdaq-listed securities. This compares with 1.57 billion shares representing $56.7 billion executed in 1.46 seconds across Nasdaq-listed securities during Russell's 33nd annual reconstitution in 2020.

“Today’s record-breaking Nasdaq Closing Cross is a testament to our ongoing investments in our markets, ensuring they are the most robust and resilient in the world, and continue to support the global economic recovery,” said Tal Cohen, Executive Vice President and Head of North American Markets at Nasdaq. “Nasdaq’s markets play a key role in today’s record rebalance by ensuring that FTSE Russell’s U.S. indexes continue to accurately reflect the ever-changing state of the equity markets.”

“This is a new record for FTSE Russell’s U.S. indexes,” said Arne Staal, Chief Executive Officer, FTSE Russell. “Millions of investors rely upon these indexes to provide the most comprehensive and accurate measure of the U.S. equity market. Our longstanding work with Nasdaq around the annual Russell Reconstitution is a central part of maintaining the integrity and relevance of our leading set of U.S. benchmarks and keeping our markets transparent.”

The Closing Cross brings together the buy and sell interest for Nasdaq listed companies and executes all shares for each stock at a single price, reflecting the true supply and demand for these securities. All nationally listed securities are eligible for the Nasdaq Closing Cross.

All Russell U.S. indexes are subsets of the Russell 3000® Index, which represents approximately 98% of the U.S. equity market. Russell U.S. Indexes allow investors to track current and historical market performance by specific market segment (large cap/small cap) or investment style (growth/value/defensive/dynamic). Today, approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked to or invested in products based on the Russell U.S. indexes.

Russell reconstitution day is one of the year’s most highly anticipated and heaviest trading days in the U.S. equity market, as asset managers seek to reconfigure their portfolios to reflect the composition of Russell's newly-reconstituted U.S. indexes. The index reconstitution process was completed today and the newly reconstituted index membership will take effect when markets open on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Please visit our website for more information on the Nasdaq Closing Cross.

