IR-Med, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Rom Eliaz as Chief Executive Officer

New York, NY, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IR-Med, Inc. (OTCPINK: IRME) announced today the appointment of Dr. Rom Eliaz as Chief Executive Officer.



Prior to his appointment as our CEO, Dr. Eliaz was Founder and Managing Director at Elrom Ventures, where he also served as a Managing Director at aMoon Fund. Previously, Dr. Eliaz was Head of Merck ventures’ Fund and Bio-Incubator in Israel where he co-founded several companies in the incubator, VP of Innovative Branded Products at Teva and CEO of NasVax a publicly traded company and Immcure Therapeutics.

“We are pleased to have a seasoned life sciences and medical devices executive like Rom joining us as our CEO. His scientific and financial experience will be instrumental as we continue implementing our strategy to develop sensor based medical devices, developing point of care solutions for early identification and monitoring of chronic, preventable conditions” explained Oded Bashan, Chairman of the Board at IR-Med.

Commenting on his appointment as CEO, Rom Eliaz added, “I am incredibly excited and honored to be joining IR-Med. I believe IR-Med is one of the companies that are working to modernize care pathways through developing and integrating new-to-the-world sensor-based medical devices in truly unmet medical needs, and to actively contribute to becoming the leader in these fields. I am privileged to lead our mission-driven company into the next wave of growth. We have a tremendous opportunity here at IR-Med to leverage emerging technologies and data-driven insights to transform and sustainably mange patients healthcare for the long-term.”

Dr. Eliaz served as Assistant Professor at University of California San Francisco, published over 40 scientific articles and holds more than 10 scientific patents in the fields of drug targeting and delivery, gene therapy and tissue engineering.

Dr. Eliaz received his PhD (cum-laude) in chemical engineering and Biotechnology from the Weizmann Institute and Ben-Gurion (BGU). His BSc and MSc degrees, with honors, in chemical engineering and Biotechnology are from BGU, and he holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School and Boston University joint program at BGU.

IR-Med Ltd is a development stage company currently focused on the development and application of Infra-Red (IR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to address common medical ailments. Initially IR-Med’s technologies are designed to address the early detection of pressure injuries (PI) and the detection and diagnosis of ear infection, primarily in children. For more information visit http://www.ir-medical.com.

