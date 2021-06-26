LIONS CLUBS RESPOND TO WORLD HUNGER CRISIS BY DONATING MORE THAN 8.3 MILLION MEALS

Oak Brook, Ill., June 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To commemorate Lions Clubs International’s first virtual convention, Lions clubs around the world celebrated the best way they know how – through service. In May through June 2021, more than 4,700 Lions clubs from 110 countries participated in the Million Meal Challenge to help curb the global hunger crisis. Through the power of community and service, Lions provided more than 8.3 million meals, far surpassing their goal of one million meals served.

According to the United Nation’s 2020 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report, there are more than 690 million undernourished or hungry people in the world and an estimated 840 million people are forecasted to be hungry by 2030.

“We have seen how the global hunger and nutrition crisis bears upon our local communities and we believe that community improvement depends on the thriving of its members,” said Lions Clubs International President, Dr. Jung-Yul Choi. “Ensuring that community members have access to nutritious foods is a major focus for us and I am so proud of our Lions and Leos who have risen to the challenge to help impact this ongoing hunger crisis.”

Through hosting food drives, serving meals at homeless shelters, packing healthy lunches for school-aged children, and supporting local food banks, Lions and Leos in more than 200 countries and geographic areas around the world showed how many acts of kindness can add up to something spectacular.

For more information about our commitment to service and the Million Meal Challenge, visit lcicon.lionsclubs.org/million-meals.

