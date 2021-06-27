Festi: Buy-back programme week 25

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 25, Festi purchased in total 1.250.000 own shares for total amount of 250.250.000 ISK as follows:

   Purchased PurchaseOwn shares total
WeekDateTimesharesShare pricepriceat end of day
       
2521.6.202109:33        250.000200,5050.125.000             659.376     
2522.6.202109:40        250.000199,0049.750.000             909.376     
2523.6.202109:35        250.000199,0049.750.000             1.159.376     
2524.6.202110:43        250.000200,5050.125.000             1.409.376     
2525.6.202111:48        250.000202,0050.500.000             1.659.376     
       
         1.250.000 250.250.000 


This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 June 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 2.090.623 own shares or 0,65% of the issued shares, with the cap of 430 million ISK purchase price.

Before the purchase Festi held 409,376 own shares or 0.13% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1.250.000 own shares for 250.250.000 ISK and holds today 1.659.376 own shares or 0.51% of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).