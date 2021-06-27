Festi: Buy-back programme week 25

In week 25, Festi purchased in total 1.250.000 own shares for total amount of 250.250.000 ISK as follows:
|Purchased
|Purchase
|Own shares total
|Week
|Date
|Time
|shares
|Share price
|price
|at end of day
|25
|21.6.2021
|09:33
|250.000
|200,50
|50.125.000
|659.376
|25
|22.6.2021
|09:40
|250.000
|199,00
|49.750.000
|909.376
|25
|23.6.2021
|09:35
|250.000
|199,00
|49.750.000
|1.159.376
|25
|24.6.2021
|10:43
|250.000
|200,50
|50.125.000
|1.409.376
|25
|25.6.2021
|11:48
|250.000
|202,00
|50.500.000
|1.659.376
|1.250.000
|250.250.000
This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 June 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 2.090.623 own shares or 0,65% of the issued shares, with the cap of 430 million ISK purchase price.
Before the purchase Festi held 409,376 own shares or 0.13% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1.250.000 own shares for 250.250.000 ISK and holds today 1.659.376 own shares or 0.51% of issued shares.
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).