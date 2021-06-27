Festi: Buy-back programme week 25

English Icelandic

In week 25, Festi purchased in total 1.250.000 own shares for total amount of 250.250.000 ISK as follows:

Purchased Purchase Own shares total Week Date Time shares Share price price at end of day 25 21.6.2021 09:33 250.000 200,50 50.125.000 659.376 25 22.6.2021 09:40 250.000 199,00 49.750.000 909.376 25 23.6.2021 09:35 250.000 199,00 49.750.000 1.159.376 25 24.6.2021 10:43 250.000 200,50 50.125.000 1.409.376 25 25.6.2021 11:48 250.000 202,00 50.500.000 1.659.376 1.250.000 250.250.000





This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 June 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 2.090.623 own shares or 0,65% of the issued shares, with the cap of 430 million ISK purchase price.



Before the purchase Festi held 409,376 own shares or 0.13% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1.250.000 own shares for 250.250.000 ISK and holds today 1.659.376 own shares or 0.51% of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).