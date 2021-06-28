Hexagon Purus accelerates its efforts in the zero emission maritime segment

Hexagon Purus (HPUR), a leading global supplier of zero emission mobility technology and equipment, is accelerating its commercial efforts to bring zero emission technology to the maritime industry. Although the business has global ambitions, the main focus from the onset will be Norway – a nation with some of the strongest maritime technology industries in the world.

Hexagon Purus Maritime AS has been established and the company is actively recruiting from the maritime and hydrogen industries to expand its maritime team.

“We are passionate about unlocking the potential of zero emission solutions to save our fragile ecosystems and to realize our vision of clean air everywhere. Our efforts to bring emission-free solutions to Norwegian waterways is a great opportunity for us to make a difference and can serve as a display window for the rest of the world,” says Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus. “Technology is no longer a barrier to zero emission mobility. We see a strong momentum for green energy and clean transportation across the world, Norway included – and we believe that progress can´t wait.”

About the market

The growing national demand for zero emission vessels along the Norwegian coast, along with the launch of the Norwegian Hydrogen roadmap this month, is fuelling the growth in the market. The Norwegian government is committing to establishing hydrogen hubs in Norway and supporting the creation of zero emission vessels that are competitive and safe alternatives for shipping in Norwegian waters.

These commitments, combined with the 2026 goal set by the Norwegian Parliament to make Norway’s UNESCO World Heritage Fjords among the first zero emission zones at sea, represent a great opportunity. Hexagon Purus’ hydrogen storage and distribution business is well-positioned to support this ambitious energy transition in the national maritime sector - and to take a global leading role for integrated products in the emerging maritime hydrogen market.



Driving energy transformation

“To meet the demand for zero emission transport at sea, ship designers are requesting more focused, technical advice and more integrated solutions onboard the ship. At Hexagon Purus, we combine maritime experience with extensive hydrogen storage expertise to provide a holistic approach to solutions - both onboard the ship and at the port,” says Jørn Helge Dahl, Board member in Hexagon Purus Maritime. Hexagon Purus’ systems solutions for distribution and onboard hydrogen fuel systems will together with partners cover major parts of the maritime hydrogen value chain.”

In the U.S., Hexagon Purus has played a role in realizing the soon-to-be-launched Switch Ferry “Sea Change” in San Francisco, California, a hydrogen-powered catamaran that will transport passengers in the San Francisco Bay area.

Hexagon Purus is already playing an important role in several demonstration and development projects in Norway that are supported by national institutions such as The Research Council of Norway, Innovation Norway and Enova. These projects include Pilot-E type projects such as Hellesylt Hydrogen Hub, H2CarbonCat and Utslippsfri arbeidsbåt for havbruk.

