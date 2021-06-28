Share buy-back programme - week 25

Date        28.06.2021

Share buy-back programme - week 25

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement

288,600

610.05

176,059,308
21 June 20212,800623.881,746,864
22 June 20212,600629.951,637,870
23 June 20212,400631.521,515,648
24 June 20211,500636.80955,200
25 June 20211,000645.08645,080
Total under the share buy-back programme

298,900

610.77

182,559,970

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 298,900 shares under the present share buy-back programme corresponding to 1.0 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

VolumePriceVenueTime CET
4622XCSE20210621 9:01:04.561000
28615XCSE20210621 9:11:11.167000
25615XCSE20210621 9:11:11.167000
48615XCSE20210621 9:30:05.869000
51619XCSE20210621 9:40:21.764000
49619XCSE20210621 9:45:58.628000
73624XCSE20210621 9:58:02.862000
61624XCSE20210621 10:34:05.320000
107624XCSE20210621 10:57:49.427000
10624XCSE20210621 11:02:28.214000
62624XCSE20210621 11:02:28.215000
65623XCSE20210621 11:25:31.123000
18624XCSE20210621 11:31:04.081000
49624XCSE20210621 11:31:04.081000
51623XCSE20210621 11:38:23.633000
9626XCSE20210621 13:22:03.352000
46626XCSE20210621 13:22:03.352000
55626XCSE20210621 13:25:26.147000
55626XCSE20210621 13:53:47.382000
55626XCSE20210621 14:00:10.016000
19626XCSE20210621 14:00:10.016000
31625XCSE20210621 14:12:47.009000
243625XCSE20210621 14:12:47.009000
2625XCSE20210621 14:44:34.392000
2625XCSE20210621 14:44:34.392000
50624XCSE20210621 14:58:06.471000
32624XCSE20210621 14:58:06.471000
115623XCSE20210621 14:59:50.571000
71623XCSE20210621 14:59:50.571000
200623XCSE20210621 14:59:50.571548
48622XCSE20210621 15:26:24.118000
46622XCSE20210621 15:26:24.118000
100625XCSE20210621 16:54:06.853923
920625XCSE20210621 16:54:06.853923
4628XCSE20210622 9:05:02.489000
56628XCSE20210622 9:20:38.378000
107632XCSE20210622 10:19:24.438000
31632XCSE20210622 10:19:24.438000
4632XCSE20210622 10:29:06.306000
62631XCSE20210622 10:50:40.632000
76631XCSE20210622 10:50:40.632000
40631XCSE20210622 10:50:40.632000
47630XCSE20210622 11:03:24.025000
8629XCSE20210622 11:04:35.647000
46629XCSE20210622 11:04:35.647000
46628XCSE20210622 11:35:50.637000
8630XCSE20210622 13:35:45.772000
3630XCSE20210622 13:35:45.772000
34630XCSE20210622 13:35:45.772000
19630XCSE20210622 13:35:45.772000
8630XCSE20210622 13:35:45.772000
67630XCSE20210622 13:35:45.772000
6629XCSE20210622 13:53:28.083000
61630XCSE20210622 14:08:02.014000
78630XCSE20210622 14:08:02.014000
68629XCSE20210622 14:16:49.860000
91629XCSE20210622 14:16:49.860000
74629XCSE20210622 14:31:47.094000
30629XCSE20210622 14:37:23.997000
44629XCSE20210622 14:37:24.032000
8629XCSE20210622 14:49:08.163000
1424630XCSE20210622 16:34:09.235083
50630XCSE20210622 16:34:09.235083
30632XCSE20210623 9:28:44.874000
69632XCSE20210623 9:36:58.131000
45633XCSE20210623 9:54:57.318000
54633XCSE20210623 10:19:28.545000
65633XCSE20210623 10:42:55.990000
70632XCSE20210623 11:06:02.800000
72632XCSE20210623 11:06:02.800000
50632XCSE20210623 11:06:02.800000
70632XCSE20210623 11:06:02.800000
28632XCSE20210623 11:06:02.800000
50632XCSE20210623 11:12:02.822000
46631XCSE20210623 11:55:42.287000
97630XCSE20210623 12:44:56.117000
12630XCSE20210623 12:44:56.117000
17630XCSE20210623 12:44:56.117000
15630XCSE20210623 12:44:56.135000
6630XCSE20210623 12:45:00.256000
88630XCSE20210623 12:45:56.143000
1631XCSE20210623 12:53:18.942535
71631XCSE20210623 12:53:18.942535
70631XCSE20210623 12:53:18.942535
14631XCSE20210623 12:53:18.942535
5631XCSE20210623 12:53:18.942535
89631XCSE20210623 12:53:18.967417
50631XCSE20210623 12:55:02.797785
100631XCSE20210623 12:55:02.797817
3630XCSE20210623 13:01:33.885624
70630XCSE20210623 13:01:33.885624
98630XCSE20210623 13:01:33.885624
29630XCSE20210623 13:01:33.903010
4630XCSE20210623 13:03:01.803000
64631XCSE20210623 14:38:33.445000
24631XCSE20210623 14:38:33.445000
64631XCSE20210623 15:21:17.562000
34633XCSE20210623 16:02:36.836000
70633XCSE20210623 16:02:36.836000
7633XCSE20210623 16:02:36.836000
27633XCSE20210623 16:02:36.836000
6633XCSE20210623 16:02:36.836000
4633XCSE20210623 16:02:36.836000
162632XCSE20210623 16:03:59.318000
4632XCSE20210623 16:03:59.318000
9632XCSE20210623 16:03:59.335000
12632XCSE20210623 16:03:59.335000
3632XCSE20210623 16:03:59.336000
22632XCSE20210623 16:03:59.365000
221632XCSE20210623 16:27:24.561908
91632XCSE20210623 16:27:24.561971
78632XCSE20210623 16:27:24.562005
10632XCSE20210623 16:27:24.562029
51634XCSE20210624 11:26:21.357000
20634XCSE20210624 14:00:31.657000
62634XCSE20210624 14:00:31.657000
2634XCSE20210624 14:00:31.683000
42634XCSE20210624 14:09:19.111000
70634XCSE20210624 14:17:10.297000
86634XCSE20210624 14:17:10.297000
78634XCSE20210624 14:17:10.297000
1634XCSE20210624 14:23:07.593000
20634XCSE20210624 14:23:46.469000
19634XCSE20210624 14:24:31.884000
29638XCSE20210624 15:22:40.199101
56638XCSE20210624 15:22:40.199101
135638XCSE20210624 15:30:54.941554
70638XCSE20210624 16:00:11.077872
73638XCSE20210624 16:00:11.077872
636638XCSE20210624 16:22:20.004748
50638XCSE20210624 16:22:20.004748
12640XCSE20210625 9:19:56.720414
38640XCSE20210625 9:19:56.720451
8640XCSE20210625 9:19:56.720503
48642XCSE20210625 9:43:54.066904
70642XCSE20210625 9:43:54.066904
4642XCSE20210625 9:43:54.066904
21642XCSE20210625 9:43:54.066904
14642XCSE20210625 9:43:54.066904
43642XCSE20210625 9:43:54.066904
400644XCSE20210625 9:47:53.311745
20649XCSE20210625 13:54:21.854306
46649XCSE20210625 13:55:19.818021
276649XCSE20210625 13:55:19.818053

