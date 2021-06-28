COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 34/2021 – 28 JUNI 2021
On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|306,241
|728.49
|223,094,589.68
|21 June 2021
|5,206
|788.27
|4,103,757.57
|22 June 2021
|5,500
|793.76
|4,365,680.00
|23 June 2021
|6,000
|799.75
|4,798,482.60
|24 June 2021
|5,600
|799.83
|4,479,025.60
|25 June 2021
|5,700
|801.77
|4,570,102.68
|Accumulated under the program
|334,247
|734.22
|245,411,638.13
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 551,687 shares, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
