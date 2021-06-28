North America Shower Glass Door Markets 2021-2030: Product Type, Sales Channel, Glass Type, Door Type, End User, Thickness

Dublin, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Shower Glass Door Market Research Report: By Product Type, Sales Channel, Glass Type, Door Type, End User, Thickness - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American shower glass door market generated a revenue of $3,493.4 million in 2020 and it is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2021 and 2030.

The market will attain a valuation of $7,151.7 million by 2030. The major factors driving the market advancement are the rising urbanization rate, the growth of the real estate sector, and the expansion of the tourism and hospitality industry.



The increasing urbanization rate is one of the major factors propelling the expansion of the market. In this region, the urban population has grown at an explosive pace over the last few years and this trend is predicted to continue in the coming years. As per the 2018 Revision of World Urbanization Prospects produced by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), nearly 68% of the global population will live in towns and cities by 2050.



The North American shower glass door market recorded the highest growth in the U.S. in the past years. Moreover, the market will demonstrate the fastest growth in the U.S. in the coming years. This is ascribed to the fact that the urban population of the country has grown massively over the last few years, on account of the surging employment opportunities and disposable income of the people residing in the country.



Hence, it can be said with full confidence that the market will register huge expansion in the forthcoming years, mainly because of the rising disposable income of people and the increasing urbanization rate in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Market Definitions

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product Type

4.1.1.1 Frameless shower glass doors

4.1.1.2 Framed shower glass doors

4.1.2 By Sales Channel

4.1.2.1 Indirect sales

4.1.2.1.1 Kitchen and bath showrooms

4.1.2.1.2 Big-box stores

4.1.2.1.3 Online channels

4.1.2.2 Direct sales

4.1.3 By Glass Type

4.1.3.1 Tempered

4.1.3.2 Laminated

4.1.3.3 Others

4.1.4 By Door Type

4.1.4.1 Bifold

4.1.4.2 Sliding

4.1.4.3 Single

4.1.5 By Thickness

4.1.5.1 1/4"

4.1.5.2 5/16"

4.1.5.3 3/8"

4.1.5.4 1/2"

4.1.5.5 Others

4.1.6 By End User

4.1.6.1 Residential

4.1.6.2 Commercial

4.1.6.2.1 Hospitality

4.1.6.2.2 Healthcare

4.1.6.2.3 Corporate

4.1.6.2.4 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Rapid adoption of frameless shower doors

4.2.1.2 Rising popularity of Starphire glass doors

4.2.1.3 Increasing number of product launches

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Rapid urbanization in North America

4.2.2.2 Expansion of the real estate industry

4.2.2.3 Growth in the tourism and hospitality industry

4.2.2.4 Increasing adoption of smart shower glass doors

4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 High cost of shower glass doors

4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Shower glass doors for handicapped people

4.2.4.2 Increasing online retailing of shower glass doors

4.3 Impact of COVID-19

4.3.1 Supply-Side Analysis

4.3.2 Demand-Side Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. North America Market Size and Forecast

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Product Type

5.1.2 By Glass Type

5.1.3 By Door Type

5.1.4 By Sales Channel

5.1.4.1 Indirect sales channel, by type

5.1.5 By End User

5.1.5.1 Commercial end user, by type

5.1.6 By Thickness

5.1.7 By Country



Chapter 6. U.S. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Canada Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

8.2 List of Other Players and Their Offerings

8.3 Strategic Developments of Market Players

8.3.1 Partnerships

8.3.2 Product Launches

8.3.3 Other Developments



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Coastal Shower Doors

DreamLine Showers

Aston Global Inc.

Basco Manufacturing Company

Kohler Co.

VIGO Industries LLC

American Standard Brands

MAAX Bath Inc.

Masco Corporation

Fleurco Products Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgpc9z



