India Payments Market Report 2021-2027: UPI, NETC, BBPS, PPIs, Cards, AePs, ATM, VAS, Remittances, Prepaid Instruments, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Payment Market, Volume & Revenue by Digital Mode: by UPI, NETC, BBPS, PPIs, Cards, AePs, ATM, VAS, Remittances, Prepaid Instruments, Companies, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India Payment Market will reach to INR 280.84 Trillion by 2027 from INR 101 Trillion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 15.73% during 2020-2027

The Indian payment spaces have seen extraordinary growth in the last few years. India has seen a rampant through rise in internet and mobile users, due to affordable mobile internet, and the increasing use of mobile apps. Further digitization in payments has gained significant momentum and has huge potential to this market.

The introduction of new payment products like Unified Payments Interface (UPI), National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) and credit card and Bharat Bill Pay Service (BBPS), Cross-Border Remittances, Cards, Debit Card Transactions, Credit Card, Debit Card, and ATM Transactions have firmly placed the India payment industry on an upward growth trajectory. With new payment tools and user across regions emerging, this growth is expected to continue in future too.



In 2018, India launched UPI 2.0 with the aim to increase UPI with more use transactions. Invoice verification, linking of overdraft account, additional security through signed intent and QR are some of the features introduced in UPI 2.0. Indian Industries are now working on both online and offline channels in order to deliver an Omni-channel experience to their consumers. UPI logged the maximum amount of transactions due to its easy assessable and safe payments.



On the other hand, the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) system has seen stable growth in the last few years. Recent instructions by the Government of India have on NETC help its an exponential growth trajectory. According to our research 2020-2025, NETC customers were 64 Million, 93 Million, and 110 Million in the months of December 2019, January 2020, and February 2020 respectively.



In India Prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) have remained limited to about 43 authorized prepaid payment instruments example gift cards, meal reimbursements and foreign exchange cards. Mobile wallets made transaction more convenient and demonetization led to users accepting PPIs easily. Their mobile wallets are now being used for bill payments and money transfer, further enhancing the usage of PPIs.

Government of India's continues promotion for the digital penetration had built trust among people for doing cash transactions by cards like Debit and credit cards. In the last 5 years, the credit cards issued number has grown from 211 lakh to over 550 lakh, and debit cards numbers has grown from 5,535 Lakh to over 8,000 Lakhs. However, it faces challenges like no reward points and sometimes over spending can lead to debt.



India payment market is growing year on year and the continued dependency on money keep the few challenges profoundly rooted in the digital payments ecosystem in India. While the government and digital payment companies compelling for a cashless economy, the drawback probably lies in the lack of a procedure affecting the implementation of digital payment methods. In India metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru have more options and facilities to do payments as compared to small cities and countryside's. This is one of the major hurdles which are affecting the growth of India digital payment industry.

Company Insights



1. PayTM

2. Mobikwik

3. Google Pay

4. Amazon Pay

5. PhonePe



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. India Payment Market

5.1 Transaction Value

5.2 Transaction Volume

5.3 Revenue



6. Volume Share Analysis

6.1 Digital Payment Modes



7. UPI - India Payment Market

7.1 Transaction Value

7.2 Transaction Volume

7.3 Revenue



8. NETC - India Payment Market

8.1 Transaction Value

8.2 Transaction Volume

8.3 Revenue



9. Bharat Bill Pay System (BBPS) - India Payment Market

9.1 Transaction Value

9.2 Transaction Volume

9.3 Revenue

9.4 Existing Business Categories

9.5 New Business Categories

9.6 Categories Share in Transaction Volume

9.7 Channel Wise Split (Transaction Value)



10. Cross-Border Remittances - India Payment Market

10.1 Inflow

10.2 Outflow

10.3 Revenue



11. Cards - India Payment Market

11.1 Credit Card Transactions

11.1.1 Transaction Value

11.1.2 Transaction Volume

11.2 Debit Card Transactions

11.3 Revenue (Credit Card and Debit Card)

11.4 ATM Transactions

11.5 Merchant Acquiring Revenue

11.6 VAS Revenue



12. AePs - India Payment Market

12.1 Transaction Value

12.2 Transaction Volume

12.3 Revenue



13. Prepaid Payment Instruments - India Payment Market

13.1 Transaction Value

13.2 Transaction Volume

13.3 Revenue



14. Company Insights

14.1 Overviews

14.2 Recent Developments

14.3 Revenues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wc12v