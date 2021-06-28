Stellantis Announces EV Day 2021

AMSTERDAM, June 28, 2021 – Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) will host EV Day 2021 on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. CEST / 8:30 a.m. EDT.

This digital event will be presented by Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer of Stellantis, and will be the opportunity to share Stellantis’ electrification strategy as a key enabler to sustain “clean, safe and affordable mobility.”

Details for accessing the event, along with the supporting materials for the event, will be available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com. A recorded replay will be accessible on the Group’s corporate website (www.stellantis.com).

