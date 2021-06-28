Global Nuclear Grade Zirconium Alloy Market Report 2021: Long-term Outlook to 2035 for Sponge, Alloy, Materials, and Tubing Markets

Dublin, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Grade Zirconium Alloy Market Outlook - 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This updated report offers the latest analysis of the various sectors that make up the nuclear-grade zirconium sponge, alloy, materials, and tubing markets.

Nuclear-grade zirconium alloys and products are used in the fabrication of fuel assemblies used in the vast majority of current and future nuclear reactor designs around the world. Despite the diminished growth outlook for global nuclear power over the past decade, many aspects of the international nuclear fuel supply chain continue to be of great interest.

The supply of nuclear-grade zirconium - from zircon mineral sand through the cladding and components used in finished fuel assemblies - has also not escaped this scrutiny. Therefore, the primary objective of this report is to factually and analytically approach the current and expected future direction of the nuclear-grade zirconium alloy market with the aim of reaching some clear conclusions about how producers of fuel assemblies for nuclear reactors will obtain the zirconium alloys needed to create their finished products.

Using proprietary demand modeling and other unique research results, we identify the latest major trends in this industry by analyzing the global and regional supply and demand balances for nuclear-grade zirconium sponge, alloy, and tubing as well as the supply and demand situation based on reactor fuel types.

What's New in the 2021 Edition?

Enhanced analysis of the latest zirconium minerals market trends, including assessment of the recent effects of trade tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic on the zirconium market and how the future outlook for the market may impact the nuclear zirconium industry

Increased analysis of the nuclear zirconium alloy production cycle and the technologies deployed in this industry

Updated supply capacities and production data for all producers in the nuclear-grade zirconium supply chain

Current nuclear reactor and zirconium demand forecast scenarios through 2035

Updated supply forecasts with extended outlook through 2035 for each of the nuclear zirconium sponge, alloy, and tubing markets

Renewed discussion of emerging market trends to provide a broader context to key issues, including trade and government policies affecting the zirconium sector, the evolution of accident tolerant nuclear fuels, and the hafnium market

Latest nuclear-grade zirconium sponge and alloy market price estimates and future price assessments

Improved discussion on the design of BWR and PWR fuel assemblies, the zirconium alloy components of which they are constructed, and the fuel fabrication process

Key Topics Covered:

1 General Zirconium Overview & Zircon Market Review

Occurrence Primary Producing Countries Hafnium Occurrence

General Uses Zirconium Metal

Nuclear Applications New Nuclear Zirconium Alloys Under Development

Zircon Resources and Production Reserves and Resources. Zircon Mining Zircon Production Individual Company Production

Zircon Consumption and Prices

Consumption of Zircon Influence of Tile Manufacturing Techniques Market Dynamics Zircon Prices Zirconium Oxychloride Market

The Influence of China

Conclusions

2 Manufacturing Processes for Nuclear Fuel Components

Production of Zirconium Sponge The Importance of Hafnium Separation Zircon Sand Processing Hafnium Removal Final Sponge Production

Manufacture of Zirconium Alloy Ingots

Manufacture of Zirconium Alloy Plate, Sheet, Bar Stock, and Tube-Reduced Extrusions (TREX)

Production of Nuclear Fuel Tubing

3 Nuclear Zirconium Alloy Materials & Product Suppliers

Zirconium Sponge Producers China State Nuclear Baoti Zirconium Industry Company, Ltd. (SNZ) China Nuclear Jinghuan Zirconium Industry Co. Ltd. (CNNC Jinghuan) Guangdong Orient Zirconic Industry Science & Technology Company Ltd. (Orient Zirconic)

France Framatome Zirconium Division

India Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC)

Russia Chepetsky Mechanical Plant (CMP)

Ukraine SSPE "Zirconium" (Discontinued)

United States ATI Specialty Alloys and Components (ATI-SAC) Western Zirconium (WZ)

Producers of Zirconium Alloy Plate, Sheet, Bar Stock, and TREX

Argentina Fabricacion de Aleaciones Especiales, SA (FAE)

China State Nuclear Baoti Zirconium Industry Company, Ltd. (SNZ) Other Chinese Facilities

France Framatome Zirconium Division

India Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC)

Russia Chepetsky Mechanical Plant (CMP)

Sweden Sandvik Materials Technology (SMT)

United States ATI Specialty Alloys and Components (ATI-SAC) Western Zirconium (WZ)

Zirconium Alloy Traders and Scrap Recyclers

Manufacturers of Nuclear Fuel Tubing

Argentina Fabricacion de Aleaciones Especiales, SA (FAE)

Canada BWXT Nuclear Energy Canada (BWXT Canada) Cameco Fuel Manufacturing, Inc. (CFMI)

China State Nuclear Baoti Zirconium Industry Company, Ltd. (SNZ) CNNC-AREVA Shanghai Tubing Co. (CAST)

France Framatome Zirconium Division

India Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC)

Iran Zirconium Production Plant (ZPP)

Japan Mitsubishi Nuclear Fuel Company (MNF)

Russia Chepetsky Mechanical Plant (CMP)

South Korea KEPCO Nuclear Fuel (KNF)

Sweden Sandvik Materials Technology (SMT)

United Kingdom Fine Tubes, Ltd.

United States Global Nuclear Fuel-Americas (GNF) Sandvik Special Metals Corporation (SSM) Superior Tube Company Veridiam Westinghouse Specialty Metals Plant (SMP)

Discontinued Tubing Suppliers

Duisburg Special Tubes GmbH (Germany)

Zirco Products (Japan)

Possible Future Supply Developments

4 Nuclear Fuel Fabricators & Zirconium Components Supply

Fabrication Market Overview Key Players Framatome Global Nuclear Fuel Westinghouse Electric Company TVEL Fuel Company KEPCO Nuclear Fuel National and Regional Fuel Suppliers Non-LWR Fuel Fabricators

Fabrication Supply & Demand Non-LWR Fuel Supply and Demand

Fabrication Market Dynamics

Zirconium Alloy Components and the Fuel Fabrication Process Fuel Cladding End Plugs or Caps Fuel Rods. Spacer Grids BWR Water Rods/Channels BWR Fuel Channels PWR Guide Tubes/Thimbles and Instrument Tubes End Fittings Construction of the Assembly

Zirconium Tubing & BWR Channel Supply to Fabricators Argentina Brazil Canada China France Germany India Japan Kazakhstan South Korea Romania Russia Spain Sweden United Kingdom United States



5 Nuclear Zirconium Supply & Demand Analysis

Nuclear Zirconium Demand Modeling Unaccounted for Zirconium Demand

Nuclear Zirconium Supply Forecasting

Global Supply and Demand for Nuclear-Grade Zirconium Sponge Zirconium Sponge Demand Forecasts Zirconium Sponge Supply Forecast

Global Supply and Demand for Nuclear-Grade Zirconium Alloys Zirconium Alloy Demand Forecasts Zirconium Alloy Supply Forecast

Global Supply and Demand for Zirconium Tubing Zirconium Tubing Demand Forecasts Zirconium Tubing Supply Forecast

Regional Demand and Supply Considerations Regional Demand Distributions Zirconium Alloy Zirconium Tubing Analysis of Regional Supply Zirconium Alloy Zirconium Tubing

Reactor Type Demand and Supply Considerations Reactor Type Demand Distributions Zirconium Alloy Zirconium Tubing

Analysis of Reactor Type Zirconium Supply and Demand

6 Overall Conclusions & Market Analysis

The Influence of Zircon and ZOC Prices

The Nuclear Zirconium Alloy Market in the Post-Fukushima World

Emerging Market Issues

Government Policies and Trade Actions

Impact of Accident Tolerant Fuels and Advanced Cladding Designs

The Growing Hafnium Market

Nuclear Zirconium Alloy Market Trends and Outlook

Nuclear-Grade Zirconium Prices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxrnkk