MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 21 to 25 June 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 67,320 189.10 12,729,978 21 June 2021

22 June 2021

23 June 2021

24 June 2021

25 June 2021 300

400

200

300

250 209.00

211.50

211.25

211.33

208.60 62,700

84,600

42,250

63,399

52,150 Accumulated under the programme 68,770 13,035,077

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 21 to 25 June 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 68,770 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.883% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

