MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 21 to 25 June 2021:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|67,320
|189.10
|12,729,978
| 21 June 2021
22 June 2021
23 June 2021
24 June 2021
25 June 2021
| 300
400
200
300
250
| 209.00
211.50
211.25
211.33
208.60
| 62,700
84,600
42,250
63,399
52,150
|Accumulated under the programme
|68,770
|13,035,077
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 21 to 25 June 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 68,770 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.883% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
