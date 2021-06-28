Global Injectables Market (2021 to 2025) - Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Injectables Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global injectables market is estimated to reach US$759.61 billion in 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.95%, over the period 2021-2025. Factors such as the increasing geriatric population, an upsurge in demand for convenient drug delivery, expanding use of biologics, rising healthcare expenditure and surging incidence of cancer cases would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by stringent regulatory guidelines, the emergence of alternative drug delivery methods and manufacturing complexity and high operational cost. A few notable trends may include the accelerating prevalence of chronic diseases, growing adoption of self-injectable devices, an upswing in drug shortages, and advancements in technology.

Depending on the type, the global injectables market can be bifurcated into two main categories: innovator and generic. Further, the generic injectables market can be split into Anti-Infectives (AI), Antineoplastics + Immunomodulators (AN+IM), Alimentary Tract + Metabolic (AT+Mb), Blood-Related (BR), Central Nervous System (CNS), Musculoskeletal (Msk) and others, on the basis of therapy.

The fastest-growing regional market is North America due to the improvements in healthcare infrastructure coupled with growing demand for injectables on account of the high presence of a large number of patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes and arthritis which require frequent drug dosing and increasing research and development activities for the development of innovative injectables drugs. However, the market experienced a neutral growth due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which moderately affected the production and clinical trials of various drugs.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global injectables market segmented on the basis of type and region.

The major regional and country markets (North America, Europe, China, India and Rest of the World) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. (Gland Pharma Ltd.) and Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Injectable Drug Manufacturers & Distributers

Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers & Others)

Research and Development (R&D) Organizations

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19

3. Global Market Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

