iMedia Launches 24 New Brands in Second Quarter and 58 Brands Year-to-Date 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMBI) announces it will launch 24 new brands in the second quarter 2021 across its 24/7, national lifestyle television networks, ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV and ShopHQHealth.



Commenting on the new brand launches, Tim Peterman, CEO iMedia Brands, said: “Our merchants and vendors demonstrate their passionate commitment to consistent product innovation every single day, and our customers appreciate it.”

The Company's brand premieres in the second quarter, 2021 include the following:

Jewels by Jorge Peréz is designed for those with an appreciation for fashion and style. This collection showcases Jorge Pérez's artistic talent for creating colorful and unique designs that are infused with his vibrant Cuban heritage. Meredith Marks is an award winning and celebrity favorite jewelry designer whose designs epitomize the ethos of livable luxury. Her pieces exude strength and inspire independence, confidence and empowerment. Christopher & Banks focuses on putting “her” first, providing customers with style, value and service that help her look fabulous and feel amazing, every day and for life’s special moments. Supreme Smile is developed using the latest in dental and cosmetic innovation, Supreme Smile offers an advanced line of oral products, designed to leave you with a brighter and cleaner smile. Dr. Sevinor Skincare is based on Dr. Sevinor’s 40 years of experience performing plastic surgery working under the skin and is a proprietary collection of quick and easy beauty treatments for women and men to use in the comfort of their own home to help their skin look younger. Peet Bros. 100% palm oil free soap bars and lotions are filled with more of the good stuff like Shea Butter and Olive Oil because Peet Bros. believes you are how you clean—and you don’t need to compromise. Slimline Treadmill is an ultra-slim treadmill equipped with 11 wheels on the bottom for easy mobility, the treadmill folds together for easy storage under beds, sofa and more. Leg Toner is a workout machine that helps strengthen and tone the inner and outer thighs, hips, buttocks, and core muscles. It can be used standing or sitting with a curved track and lateral gliding motion and adjustable height. Easy to set up and easy to use! Laser Pain Therapy is an at home and easy to use class 3B laser therapy and delivers non-thermal photons of light for temporary relief of minor pain associated with arthritis, tennis elbow, joint and muscle pains. Cooling Massage Therapy products provide a versatile massaging system designed to soothe tired, achy, and sore body muscles. Utilizing cold therapy technology, this massager uses breakthrough vibration technology to soothe, de-stress and re-energize.

Customers can shop the collections on shophq.com , shopbulldogtv.com and shophqhealth.com , and watch these events via cable and satellite, over-the-air broadcasting, mobile app and live streaming. ShopHQ airs on DIRECTV channels 73 and 316, DISH Network channel 134, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung Smart TVs, YouTube and on the nation's top cable providers.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands, online marketplaces and media commerce services that together position the Company as a leading single-source partner to television advertisers and consumer brands seeking to entertain and transact with customers using interactive video.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlooks that constitute “forward-looking” statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. These statements may contain information about our prospects, including anticipated show, event, or product line launches, and involve risks and uncertainties. We caution that actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors.

