European Industrial Construction Projects Tracker Report 2021: Russia Accounts for the Highest Value Project Pipeline with US$172.8 Billion

The report tracks construction projects with significant industrial work in Europe with a total value of US$389.1 billion, which includes projects from the announced to execution stages.

Russia accounts for the highest value project pipeline, with US$172.8 billion. The overall projects pipeline in Europe is dominated by projects in the pre-execution and execution stages, with a total value of US$222.8 billion, accounting for 57% of the project pipeline. Projects in the pre-planning and planning stage (design, tender and award) amount to US$166.4 billion



This report provides a detailed analysis of industrial construction projects in Europe, based on projects tracked by the publisher.



The report provides analysis based on the publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding.

The top 50 regional projects are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries.

Gain insight into the development of the industrial construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions and top 10 countries to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

1. Overview



2. Project Analytics by Country

2.1 Russia

2.2 France

2.3 United Kingdom

2.4 Germany

2.5 Belarus

2.6 Sweden

2.7 Turkey

2.8 Italy

2.9 Hungary

2.10 Poland



