ArcelorMittal announces change in segmental reporting

28 June 2021, 11:30 CET

As previously announced in ArcelorMittal’s (‘the Company’) first quarter 2021 financial results, following the Company’s steps to streamline and optimise its business, primary responsibility for the management of its captive mining operations (those mining operations which primarily serve the Company’s steel operations) will be moved from its Mining segment to the relevant steel segment. The Mining segment will retain responsibility for the operation of the seaborne-oriented mining operations at ArcelorMittal Mines Canada (AMMC) and Liberia and will continue to provide technical support to all mining operations within the Company.

As a result, effective from the second quarter 2021, ArcelorMittal will amend its presentation of reportable segments to reflect this organisational change, as required by IFRS accounting regulations. Only the seaborne-oriented operations of AMMC and Liberia will be reported within the Mining segment, which will be renamed ‘Seaborne Iron Ore’. The results of the Company’s other mining operations will be accounted for within the respective steel segments that the mines supply.

The following periods – half-year and full-year 2018, half-year and full-year 2019, quarterly, half-year and full-year 2020, and first quarter 2021 - have been recast in the Company’s published analyst model which can be viewed here - https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors/results

