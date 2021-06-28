Global $12.18 Billion Vehicle Analytics Market to 2028: Rapidly Increasing Innovations, Software-based Systems, Increase Demand for Upgrades in Cars

Dublin, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle Analytics Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), Application, Component (Software, Services), and End-Use (OEMs, Service Providers, Automotive Dealers, Fleet Owners, Others), And By Region, Global Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vehicle analytics market size is expected to reach USD 12.18 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period.

Rapidly increasing innovations, particularly in software-based systems, is expected to increase demand for upgrades in cars, which is a key factor driving market revenue growth.



Rising technological advancements and increasing research and development initiatives by companies



Increasing technological developments in automotive industry such as connected vehicles and driver-less cars, is resulting in need for data analytics to analyze and obtain and assess information and offer carious features such as predictive maintenance, warranty analytics, traffic management, dealer performance analysis, infotainment, usage-based insurance, and road charging. These are major factors driving market growth to a significant extent in the years to come.



Automotive manufacturers need to implement software-powered techniques to address new challenges including data privacy, cyber security, hacking, and constant product updates. These issues need to be addressed to eliminate or lower possibilities of large scale product recalls, reduce unnecessary wrench time, and enhance safety precautions.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the component segments, the software segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The service component segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the deployment segments, the on premise segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The cloud segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the predictive maintenance segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.

Among the end-use segments, the OEM segment accounted for major revenue share in 2020, due to increasing implementation of vehicle analytics in vehicles by OEMs to offer better driving experience and safety to customers.

The North America market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, followed by the Europe market in terms of revenue share in 2020.

The Asia Pacific vehicle analytics market is expected to register significantly high revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 - 2028



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Vehicle Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Vehicle Analytics Market Deployment Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The development in technologies and improved safety provided by vehicle analytics

4.2.2.2. Increase in R & D activities

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Concerns for network coverage

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Vehicle Analytics Market By Component Insights & Trends

5.1. Component, Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Software

5.3. Services



Chapter 6. Vehicle Analytics Market By Deployment Insights & Trends

6.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Cloud

6.3. On-Premise



Chapter 7. Vehicle Analytics Market By Application Insights & Trends

7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Predictive maintenance

7.3. Warranty Analytics

7.4. Traffic Management

7.5. Dealer Performance Analysis

7.6. Infotainment

7.7. Usage-Based Insurance

7.8. Road Charging



Chapter 8. Vehicle Analytics Market By End Use Insights & Trends

8.1. End Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

8.2. OEMs

8.3. Service Providers

8.4. Automotive Dealers

8.5. Fleet Owners



Chapter 9. Vehicle Analytics Market By Regional Outlook

9.1. Vehicle Analytics Market share By Region, 2021 & 2028



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4. Market positioning

10.5. Strategy Benchmarking

10.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

SAP SE

Genetec Inc.

IBM Corporation

CloudMade

Harman International

Inquiron Ltd.

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc.

Teletrac Navman US Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Acerta Analytics Solutions

