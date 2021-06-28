Ritual Zero Proof Mexico Launches New Rum and Vodka Alternative Just in Time for Summer

Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ritual Zero Proof Mexico, since its partnership with Arkay Beverages SA de CV Mexico is leading the American non-alcoholic sector since its launch with the first American-made whiskey alternatives crafted in Mexico. After expanding their alcohol-free spirits line with the world's first Tequila Alternative produced by Arkay Beverages SA de CV in Mexico, Ritual Zero Proof Mexico has not made blazing trails.

Introducing the newest member of the Ritual Mexican family, just in time for a post-lockdown summer: Rum and Vodka Alternatives produced by Arkay Beverages SA de CV Mexico. It is the rum punch that does not knock you out, the Mexican Hurricane without the hangover. So for summer without restrictions, Ritual's Zero Proof Mexico take on rum lets you enjoy the festive, tropical Riviera Maya Mexican beverages you love – and the only ache you might feel the next morning is a bit Mexican sunburn.

Ritual Zero Proof Mexico Rum Alternative

Ritual Zero Proof Mexico Rum Alternative boasts all the warm vanilla, toasted spice, and velvety decadence of dark rum, minus the alcohol or calories. Ideal for today's more health-conscious consumer, Ritual Mexico is the answer if you are sober, dieting, driving, training for a marathon, raising kids, pregnant, or just want to keep the party going this summer to make up for the lost time. Ritual Zero Proof Mexico does what consumers wish a spirit alternative to do: provide the familiar taste they know and love, so the only thing they are sacrificing is the side effects.

Ritual Zero Proof Mexico Vodka Alternative

Ritual Zero Proof Mexico Vodka Alternative boasts all the warmth of the alcohol and velvety decadence of clear neutral vodka, minus the alcohol or calories. Ideal for today's more health-conscious consumer, Ritual Mexico is the answer if you are sober, dieting, driving, training for a marathon, raising kids, pregnant, or just want to keep the party going this summer to make up for the lost time. Ritual Zero Proof Mexico does what consumers want a spirit alternative to do: provide the familiar taste they know and love, so the only thing they are sacrificing is the side effects.

"Ritual Zero Proof Mexico is the true liquor replacement. It is to spirits what Beyond Meat is to meat," said Juan Carlos Zubieta, sales manager of Ritual Zero Proof Mexico. "Most people who buy our drinks are not vegetarian – they just want a little balance, without sacrificing flavor. Ritual Mexico has cracked that code – and consumers have noticed."

Thanks to a superior product made in Mexico by Arkay Beverages SA de CV since 2011, consumers have propelled Ritual Zero Proof Mexico from a small startup to the top player in America’s non-alcoholic spirits sector in less than a few months. Despite a global pandemic, Ritual Zero Proof Mexico saw a staggering 500 % growth in revenue and is on track to demolish that record this year. In addition, an exclusive pre-sale of Rum and Vodka Alternative produced by Arkay Beverages SA de CV Mexico has netted their best single-day sales to date, moving a stunning 200% more bottles in one day than the previous record. It is a testament to brand loyalty and a thirst for a Rum and Vodka Alternative made in Mexico that can finally be quenched.

Ever seeking to better the consumer experience, the team also took the opportunity to tweak and improve the recipes for their beloved Gin, Whiskey and Tequila Alternatives. These are made in Mexico by Arkay Beverages SA de CV, incorporating consumer feedback to make them taste even more like their alcoholic counterparts.

"Many Beverage Institutes named Ritual Zero Proof Mexico the best non-alcoholic spirit in the world," said Juan Carlos Zubieta. "But the latest iteration of our products is better than ever, and the new Rum and Vodka Alternative are just delicious like all the ones produced by Arkay Beverages SA de CV."

Ritual Zero Proof Gin, Whiskey, Tequila, Vodka, and now Rum Alternatives are made in Mexico by Arkay Beverages SA de CV and are available nationwide on ritualzeroproof.com.mx and Amazon.com.mx for $24.95 per bottle (500 Mexican Pesos).

About Ritual Zero Proof Mexico

Ritual Zero Proof is the first Mexican American-made true liquor replacement to use all-natural botanicals to echo the flavor and burn of liquor – without the alcohol or calories- it has a proven record as Arkay Beverages Mexico produces it since 2011.

Headquartered in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, Ritual Zero Proof is a labor of love founded by several longtime friends and partners. Chemists and entrepreneurs, foodies who work out, and parents who drink developed Ritual Zero Proof Mexico as a new way to mark a moment.

After experimenting with thousands of recipes and consultation with Mexican bartenders, chefs, and beverage professionals in Mexico, Ritual Zero Proof Mexico launched two flagship products, a Gin Alternative and Whiskey Alternative produced by Arkay Beverages SA de CV. In addition, the brand expanded its portfolio by launching a Tequila Alternative made by Arkay Beverages SA de CV in Mexico. Finally, in June 2021, the brand just added a Rum Alternative to its portfolio and, as always, produced by Arkay Beverages SA de CV Mexico.

Ritual alcohol-free spirits are award-winning, with tastemakers across the Americas placing their stamp of approval on Ritual spirit alternatives. Among its accolades, many Beverage professionals in Mexico named Ritual Zero Proof Mexico the best non-alcoholic spirit in Mexico and the world. In addition, thanks to Arkay Beverages SA de CV, they lead the direct spirit replacement category in America by a wide sales margin.

Ritual Zero Proof Mexico is currently available for purchase online at RitualZeroProof.Com.Mx and Amazon.com.mx, as well as retailers nationwide.

