Worldwide Desktop PC Market Forecast Report 2021-2025

Global desktop PC shipment volume topped 80.4 million units in 2020, down 14.3% year-on-year.

The double-digit decline was attributed to the shift in demand for notebook PCs as people were forced to work at home during COVID-19 outbreak and the shortage of components that hit the industry in the second half of 2020.

In 2021, the industry's momentum has continued to be confined by the shortage and uncertainties related to COVID-19 vaccine. Nevertheless, the deferred shipments, the return-to-work trend, and the increased demand for commercial desktop PCs are expected to bolster the industry's shipments in 2021. Hence, it is anticipated that global desktop PC shipment volume will reach 80.7 million units in 2021, up 0.5% year-on-year.

List of Topics

Worldwide desktop PC shipment volume per year for the period 2021-2025 and per quarter for the period 1Q 2019 - 4Q 2021

Forecast and recent years' review of worldwide shipment volume and volume share by shipment destination and by CPU connector type

Worldwide motherboard vs. desktop PC shipment volume ratio forecasts for the period 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

Worldwide PC (exclude Tablet PC) Shipment Volume, 2017 - 2025

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 2017 - 2025

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2019 - 4Q 2021

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2017 - 2021

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Share by Region, 2017 - 2021

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment by Customer Type, 2017 - 2021

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2019 - 2Q 2021

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Share by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2019 - 2Q 2021

