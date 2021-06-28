New York, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vaccine Delivery Devices: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099598/?utm_source=GNW





The report also includes recent technological developments and assessments of product performance in the market.



Based on the device type, the vaccine delivery device market is segmented into syringes, jet injectors and other novel technologies (e.g., microneedle patches, electroporation-based needle-free injection system, nasal spray, etc.).



Based on the route of administration, the vaccine delivery device market is segmented into intramuscular injection, subcutaneous injection and other routes of administration (intradermal, oral route, etc.).



Based on end-users, the vaccine delivery device market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and other end-users (vaccination centers, tertiary care centers, etc.).



The report includes a list of pipeline products available in the market. The report discusses the qualitative and quantitative factors influencing the market growth, as well as market drivers, restraints and opportunities.



This report also discusses competition in the global vaccine delivery device market and the key players’ strategies and performances.The discussion is focused on the major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions.



The report also emphasizes the company profiles of major vendors including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics and recent developments. The report provides insights on the market share and upcoming regional demand for vaccine delivery devices.



Some of the major market players discussed in the report are BD, ApiJect Systems Corp., Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd., Terumo Corp. and Smiths Medical. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The global market for vaccine delivery devices was worth $REDACTED in 2020.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED by 2026.



The growing awareness of immunization by WHO and many governments and NGOs across the globe is one of the key factors driving the vaccine delivery device market. Some of the key factors influencing the growth of the market include the rising global pediatric population, especially in African countries; increasing immunization programs and their increasing coverage; new research in the field of vaccination; and extended support and investment by the government for R&D in vaccination.



The global vaccine delivery device market is segmented in this report by device type, route of administration, end-user and region.

