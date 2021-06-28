Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 21 June to Friday 25 June:                                            

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)69,026 964,435,603
21 June 202138717,226.14996,666,520
22 June 20218317,510.12051,453,340
23 June 202144517,321.75287,708,180
24 June 202119917,555.22613,493,490
25 June 202138217,582.17286,716,390
Total 21-25 June Friday1,496 26,037,920
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,58517,405.026727,586,967
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)23,681 395,351,615
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)72,107 1,018,060,491
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)276,054 4,105,374,348
21 June 20211,94417,811.167734,624,910
22 June 202141718,144.54447,566,275
23 June 20212,23617,938.016540,109,405
24 June 20211,00018,219.080018,219,080
25 June 20211,91918,205.078234,935,545
Total 21-25 June Friday7,516 135,455,215
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*4,81118,022.247986,705,034
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)94,738 1,650,416,552
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)288,381 4,327,534,598

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 49,791 A shares and 212,079 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.35% of the share capital.                                                                                                                                               
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 28 June 2021

