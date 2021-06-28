English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 21 June to Friday 25 June:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 69,026 964,435,603 21 June 2021 387 17,226.1499 6,666,520 22 June 2021 83 17,510.1205 1,453,340 23 June 2021 445 17,321.7528 7,708,180 24 June 2021 199 17,555.2261 3,493,490 25 June 2021 382 17,582.1728 6,716,390 Total 21-25 June Friday 1,496 26,037,920 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,585 17,405.0267 27,586,967 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 23,681 395,351,615 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 72,107 1,018,060,491 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 276,054 4,105,374,348 21 June 2021 1,944 17,811.1677 34,624,910 22 June 2021 417 18,144.5444 7,566,275 23 June 2021 2,236 17,938.0165 40,109,405 24 June 2021 1,000 18,219.0800 18,219,080 25 June 2021 1,919 18,205.0782 34,935,545 Total 21-25 June Friday 7,516 135,455,215 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 4,811 18,022.2479 86,705,034 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 94,738 1,650,416,552 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 288,381 4,327,534,598

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 49,791 A shares and 212,079 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.35% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 28 June 2021

