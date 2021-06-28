New York, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Connectivity Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099597/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on technology, network type, application and region.



The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.The report explains the current trends in the wireless connectivity market.



The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players in the global wireless connectivity market.



Report Includes

- 41 data tables and 75 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for wireless connectivity and related technologies within the ecosystem

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Estimation of market size and market forecast for wireless connectivity technologies, and corresponding market share analysis by technology type, network type, application, and geography

- Highlights of emerging technology trends, market opportunities and deterrents estimating current and future demand for wireless connectivity, and identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand

- Discussion of market dynamics, value chain analysis, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies within the global market

- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the wireless connectivity industry

- Review of patents and pending patent applications in the market for wireless connectivity

- Insight into the growth development strategies of the major players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

- Profile descriptions of the leading industry players, including Broadcom Inc., Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors and Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.



Summary

Wireless connectivity is a type of data communication that is performed and delivered wirelessly.This is a broad term that incorporates all procedures and forms of connecting and communicating between two or more devices using a wireless signal through wireless communication technologies and devices.



In the present day, the wireless communication system has become an essential part of various types of wireless communication devices, and permits the user to communicate even from remotely operated areas. There are different types of wireless connectivity technologies like Bluetooth, Zigbee, NFC, Wi-Fi, cellular machine-to-machine (M2M) and many more.



COVID-19 has boosted the market for wireless connectivity, especially in industries such as IT and Telecom and healthcare.The technology is being implemented in hospitals to stop the spread of the virus and monitoring patients with connected devices.



These IoT devices analyze patients’ vitals and other important factors and send the data to the hospital staff.The adoption of wireless technologies is not only limited to the healthcare industry but is also helping people to connect virtually by maintaining social distancing.



The majority of companies enabled their employees to work from home, and education institutes also started providing online classes to curb the spread of the virus.Moreover, most countries are testing 5G, which will further enhance the connectivity across the industries.



The wireless connectivity market is expected to grow from $REDACTED in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach $REDACTED in 2025.

