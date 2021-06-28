New York, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Kinase Inhibitors: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099596/?utm_source=GNW





Various types of kinase inhibitors have been analyzed in the report, and along with their different application scenarios, the scope of this study includes regulatory aspects, pipeline analysis and demand for kinase inhibitors. The report discusses market shares of kinase inhibitors based on type, application and geography.



Based on type, the market is segmented into tyrosine kinase inhibitors and serine/threonine kinase inhibitors. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors are further segmented into receptor and non-receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitors.



Based on application, the market is segmented into antineoplastic agents, age-related molecular degeneration (AMD) and immunosuppressants.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Analyses of the markets of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, and India are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values used are based on drug manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



In 1992, biochemists Edmond H.Fischer and Edwin G.



Krebs were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their research of how reversible phosphorylation works as a switch to activate proteins and regulate various other cellular processes.Their findings offered momentum to the popularity of reversible phosphorylation of proteins as central to the regulation of most aspects of cell function and cell physiology.



An increasing number of human diseases have been shown to involve mutations, overexpression, genetic association or malfunctioning of protein kinases and phosphatases and their regulators and effectors.



The dynamic field of cancer R&D is allowing an enhancement to the specialization in kinases, which play a crucial role as mediators in many sorts of cancer and other diseases, and also demonstrate a pivotal role in modulating diverse cellular activities.



The market for kinase inhibitor market is experiencing an increasing demand for a number of novel kinase inhibitors being utilized in human trials.The kinase inhibitor field is seeing a rise in the development of next-generation inhibitors that focus on cancers and other diseases, including inflammation.



As the field of kinase inhibitors matures, market leaders are trying to answer questions regarding technologies and methods used or in reference to novel targets and therapeutic approaches concerning kinase inhibitors.



The global market for kinase inhibitor was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2020.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach approximately $REDACTED billion by 2026.



Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases, and strong investment in R&D activities by key market players.Pfizer and Novartis are the leaders in the kinase inhibitor market.



Companies are investing in research to deal with issues such as resistance, selectivity vs. safety, developing lead compounds, integrating chemistry and biology into development, and utilizing the newest techniques, such as fragment- and

structure-based design, to develop new products.



North America has the REDACTED share of the global market for kinase inhibitors.The region had a REDACTED% market share in 2020 and its share is expected to be valued at $REDACTED billion by 2026.



The presence of pharmaceutical giants in this region, a developed regulatory and healthcare infrastructure, and stronger intellectual property protection are favorable factors for the growth of the U.S. market for kinase inhibitors. The rising prevalence of many chronic diseases along with growing aging population also drives the market in the U.S. and Europe, particularly the U.K. However, the decision of the U.K. government to exit the E.U., aka Brexit, might prove a deterrent for investors in the U.K. market for enzyme inhibitors. The emerging markets, particularly the Asia-Pacific region, have shown growth potential in recent years. The rising affluence in these countries has brought a change in the lifestyles of the populations, which have resulted in increased incidences of diseases such as cancers and immunological disorders. Countries in Africa and other developing countries are still battling with some of the highest proportions of immune-mediated diseases. The need for affordable and innovative medicines is the growth driver for the kinase inhibitor market in the low- and middle-income developing countries of the emerging markets.

