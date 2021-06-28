Worldwide Medical Terminology Software Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Terminology Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the medical terminology software market and it is poised to grow by $1.27 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. The report on the medical terminology software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising focus on minimizing medical errors, increasing demand for medical terminology software, and disparities in standard terminology across countries.



The medical terminology software market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing adoption of HCIT as one of the prime reasons driving the medical terminology software market growth during the next few years. Also, growing medical tourism and increasing strategic alliances and product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on medical terminology software market covers the following areas:

Medical terminology software market sizing

Medical terminology software market forecast

Medical terminology software market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical terminology software market vendors that include 3M Co., Apelon Inc., B2i Healthcare Pte Ltd, BITAC MAP SL, BT Clinical Computing, CareCom U.S. Inc., Clinical Architecture LLC, HiveWorx, Intelligent Medical Objects Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV. Also, the medical terminology software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Platforms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Apelon Inc.

B2i Healthcare Pte Ltd

BITAC MAP SL

BT Clinical Computing

CareCom U.S. Inc.

Clinical Architecture LLC

HiveWorx

Intelligent Medical Objects Inc.

Wolters Kluwer NV

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

