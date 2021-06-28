Proactive news headlines including Bellevue Gold, Marmota, BlackEarth Minerals and Firefinch

Sydney, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has received an 8% lift in target price to A$1.30 per share from Macquarie Research after the latest drilling results showed the potential to improve the forecast production rate and project economics at Bellevue’s namesake gold play in Western Australia. Click here

Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU) (FRA:43M) executive chairman Colin Rose has demonstrated his faith in the company’s gold-copper-uranium strategy with the purchase of shares in an on-market transaction. Click here

BlackEarth Minerals NL’s (ASX:BEM) ongoing exploration has identified potential additional, near-surface high-grade graphite at Razafy Northwest zone of the Maniry Graphite Project in Madagascar. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has completed its equity raising placement, bringing in $47 million to accelerate development at its Morila Gold Mine and progress the Goulamina Lithium Project demerger. Click here

Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has identified a potential porphyry copper-style geochemical signature at the new Duchess prospect within the Mount Squires Project in Western Australia. Click here

PVW Resources NL (ASX:PVW) continues its exploration drilling campaign in the Leonora region of Western Australia with drilling now underway at the Brilliant Well Project. Click here

Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) (FRA:M6N) has unveiled the first suite of assays from infill drilling at Iguana gold deposit in Western Australia with potential to provide additional feed for the nearby Davyhurst processing plant. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) (OTCMKTS:RLTOF) (FRA:R1Y) is successfully progressing drilling at Gemini 1,2, 3 and 4 wells targeting the Sunburst formation in Alberta, Canada, ahead of its goal to achieve year-end production guidance of 4,500 boep/d. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) (OTCMKTS:ANSNF) (FRA:9MY) is trading on the US-based OTCQB Market under the code of ANSNF after its application to join the market was accepted. Click here

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF) (FRA:3PM) has inked a key non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) relating to a potential offtake agreement with major South Korean lithium-ion battery producer LG Energy Solution (LGES). Click here

