The global breast pump market is expected to reach US$ 5,778.97 million by 2028 from US$ 2,574.00 million in 2020

New York, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breast Pump Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology, Type, and Distribution Channel, Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099451/?utm_source=GNW

However, the market is likely to experience slower growth due to the restraining factors such as working women and their childcare crisis.

The rising number of human milk banks and growing women employment rate are factors driving the demand for breast pumps.It is hard for working women to balance work and the newborns.



To fulfill the duties of a mother and as a full-time employee, new mothers prefer to store their milk in containers to be fed to their babies in their absence.As the secretion of milk is greatly affected by the presence of the baby near the breast, milk can be alternatively produced by artificial stimulation with the help of electric breast pumps.



This procedure, in turn, solves the concern of related to insufficient nutrition to the newborns.



The trend of increasing education for women is encouraging women employment.According to the International Labor Organization data for 2017, the countries such as the US and Canada have comparatively high percentage of women in the workforce, accounting for nearly 48%.



Therefore, breast pump for working women is considered as the best solution to feed babies in their absence. Below is the table depicting the percentage of working women in major countries.



The COVID-19 outbreak has led to a shortage of important life-saving medical tools and devices along with many other significant medical supplies that can help curb the surge in pandemic.With the lockdown imposed and the manufacturing units coming to a halt, the supply for a broad range of devices such as nipple care products, breast pump, breast milk storage bags, breast milk bottles, nipple shields, breast shells have dropped significantly.



Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has undeniably introduced even more panic and fear into the previously anxiety-provoking situation of a breast-feeding accessories.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the breast pump market are World Health Organization, National Institute of Health and Medical Research, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099451/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________