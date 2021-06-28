Worldwide Medical Composites Industry to 2026 - Rapid Technological Progress in Dental Materials Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Composites Market Research Report by Fiber Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medical Composites Market size was estimated at USD 832.63 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 949.07 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 14.32% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 1,858.87 Million by 2026.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Medical Composites Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Medical Composites Market, including 3M, ACP Composites Inc., Ceramtec, Coltene Group, Composiflex Inc., Coorstek Inc., Den-Mat Holdings, LLC., Dentsply Sirona, Icotec Ag, IDI Composites International, Ivoclar Vivadent Ag, Kulzer Gmbh, Kyocera Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Royal DSM Nv, SGL Carbon, Shofu, Inc., Tokuyama Dental Corporation, Inc., Toray Industries Inc., and Vermont Composites Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Medical Composites Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Medical Composites Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Medical Composites Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Medical Composites Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Medical Composites Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Medical Composites Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Medical Composites Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Fiber Type Outlook

3.4. Application Outlook

3.5. Geography Outlook

3.6. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising demand for medical composites for the diagnostic imaging applications

5.1.1.2. Escalating demand for lightweight and radiolucent materials

5.1.1.3. Growing use of medical composites-based composites materials in the automotive & transportation end-use industry

5.1.1.4. Popularity of carbon fiber composites

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Stringent clinical & regulatory processes

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Advances in technology and increasing use of composite materials in various medical applications

5.1.3.2. Development of new materials and appearance of biodegradable composites for medical implants

5.1.3.3. Rapid technological progress in dental materials

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High cost of carbon fiber

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Medical Composites Market, by Fiber Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Aramid Fiber

6.3. Carbon Fiber

6.4. Ceramic Fiber

6.5. Glass Fiber



7. Medical Composites Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Composite Body Implants

7.3. Dental

7.4. Diagnostic Imaging

7.5. Surgical Instruments



8. Americas Medical Composites Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States

8.6.1. California

8.6.2. Florida

8.6.3. Illinois

8.6.4. New York

8.6.5. Ohio

8.6.6. Pennsylvania

8.6.7. Texas



9. Asia-Pacific Medical Composites Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. China

9.3. India

9.4. Indonesia

9.5. Japan

9.6. Malaysia

9.7. Philippines

9.8. South Korea

9.9. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Medical Composites Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. 3M

12.2. ACP Composites Inc.

12.3. Ceramtec

12.4. Coltene Group

12.5. Composiflex Inc.

12.6. Coorstek Inc.

12.7. Den-Mat Holdings, LLC.

12.8. Dentsply Sirona

12.9. Icotec Ag

12.10. IDI Composites International

12.11. Ivoclar Vivadent Ag

12.12. Kulzer Gmbh

12.13. Kyocera Corporation

12.14. Morgan Advanced Materials plc

12.15. Royal DSM Nv

12.16. SGL Carbon

12.17. Shofu, Inc.

12.18. Tokuyama Dental Corporation, Inc.

12.19. Toray Industries Inc.

12.20. Vermont Composites Inc.



13. Appendix

