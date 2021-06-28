Asia-Pacific Coronavirus Test Kits Market Report 2021 - Market is Poised to Decline by $2.48 Billion to 2025, Progressing at a CAGR of -17%

Dublin, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus Test Kits Market in APAC 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The APAC coronavirus test kits market is poised to decline by $2.48 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over -17%

The market is driven by the increasing incidence of coronavirus and new product launches.

The report on coronavirus test kits market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current APAC market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The coronavirus test kits market in APAC analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the government initiative in creating awareness about coronavirus as one of the prime reasons driving the coronavirus test kits market in APAC growth during the next few years.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coronavirus test kits market in APAC vendors that include 3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Co Diagnostics Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd., Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Also, the coronavirus test kits market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

India - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Japan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers Challenges and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Co Diagnostics Inc.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.

Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd.

QIAGEN NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5hzet0