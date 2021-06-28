Global Wind Farms Database - Onshore and Offshore Markets 2021

Dublin, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This product is a database of wind farms in the world.



It includes 32669 entries (in 129 countries).



Its content represents 554 GW onshore and 399,1 GW offshore.



Detailed Breakdown:



Onshore market:

Under construction: 330 entries (25 GW)

Operational: 29278 entries (529 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 579 entries (273,4 GW)

Approved: 178 entries (74,6 GW)

Under construction: 70 entries (18,6 GW)

Operational: 209 entries (32,5 GW)

Provided Content:



Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

Format: Excel or .CSV file





Countries Covered





Albania

Algeria

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Belarus

Belgium

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Bulgaria

Cambodia

Canada

Cape Verde

Chad

Chile

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cuba

Curacao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Eritrea

Estonia

Ethiopia

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

France

Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Grenada

Guam

Guatemala

Guyana

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kosovo

Kuwait

Latvia

Libya

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mexico

Micronesia

Mongolia

Montenegro

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Netherlands

New-Zealand

Nicaragua

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Romania

Russia

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Samoa

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

The Bahamas

Tonga

Tunisia

Turkey

Uganda

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United-Kingdom

Uruguay

USA

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Venezuela

Vietnam

