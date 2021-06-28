The Supply Chain Management Software Market 2021-2025: Global Growth at a CAGR of Almost 11% Forecast

Dublin, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Supply Chain Management Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the supply chain management software market and it is poised to grow by $ 9.45 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.

The report on supply chain management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of supply chain visibility and event management and the rise in the number of strategic partnerships. In addition, the emergence of supply chain visibility and event management is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The supply chain management software market analysis includes deployment segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.



The supply chain management software market is segmented as below:



By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

SCP

Procurement

WMS

TMS

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

This study identifies the increasing investment in warehouses by e-commerce service providers as one of the prime reasons driving the supply chain management software market growth during the next few years.



The report on supply chain management software market covers the following areas:

Supply chain management software market sizing

Supply chain management software market forecast

Supply chain management software market industry analysis

The publisher recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global supply chain management software market: Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., E2open LLC, Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., and WiseTech Global Ltd.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing investment in warehouses by eCommerce service providers.'



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the emergence of supply chain visibility and event management.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

BluJay Solutions Inc.

E2open LLC

Epicor Software Corp.

Infor Inc.

Manhattan Associates Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

WiseTech Global Ltd.

