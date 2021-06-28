Radisson Hotel Group expands presence in Turkey with new hotel in Izmir, Aliaga



Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the opening of Radisson Hotel Izmir Aliaga and welcome guests to one of Turkey’s key ports and gateway to Izmir, the pearl of the Aegean Sea. The opening of the hotel strengthens the brand’s presence in Turkey and brings the Group’s portfolio across the country to over 31 hotels in operation and under development.





Radisson Hotel Izmir Aliaga features 185 rooms and suites equipped with individual desks or work areas, free high-speed Wi-Fi, and a wide range of amenities such as in-room coffee and tea facilities, together with bathrobe and slippers to make guests as comfortable as possible. With small personal touches that go a long way, guests can enjoy a range of different-sized private balconies as well as a delightful sleep experience with plush bedding and pillows.



Guests can enjoy a sumptuous culinary experience at Hazar Restaurant which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a warm and relaxing atmosphere, including a selection of traditional Turkish and international dishes. Hazar Restaurant is the perfect place for guests to relax after a day of sightseeing and enjoy the surrounding views with a drink at the Lobby Bar, have a browse at the extensive selection at the Patisserie, or sample the flavors of local Turkish and international desserts.

With its technologically advanced facilities, equipment, and catering services, Radisson Hotel Izmir Aliaga is the ideal venue for meetings, conferences, and events. The stylish ballroom, three meeting rooms, and six private offices are all equipped with modern audio-visual equipment in a stylish and professional setting. Meeting rooms range in size from 25m2 to 196m2 and can accommodate up to 180 people, including the hotel ballroom for weddings and receptions.

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, Area Senior Vice President, Central & Eastern Europe, Russia and Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group, says, “We are pleased to expand our Radisson brand in Turkey with the opening of the fifth Radisson hotel in the country and the first Radisson hotel in the İzmir Aliaga region. The debut of our Radisson brand in Izmir’s commercial gateway and economic district marks a major milestone for our Group. Turkey has always been a focus market for the Radisson Hotel Group, and we have made no secret of our ambitions to expand rapidly in Turkey. We are looking forward to delivering Yes I Can! Service to ensure the satisfaction of every guest.”

Radisson Hotel Izmir Aliaga is located close to both Aliaga Port and Nemrut Port, and just 5 minutes from Aliaga’s business hub. Both Agapark beach with its hiking trails, sports fields, and picnic areas, as well as Sakran beach are located close to the hotel and offer the perfect getaway for those who want to relax and unwind, stroll by the sea, or enjoy the sunset from the many walking and cycling paths or the several small cafes nearby.

At the hotel’s Spa & Health Club guests can indulge in a journey towards well-being and relaxation during their stay at Radisson Hotel Izmir Aliaga. Guests can also refresh their body and mind with special treatments, including luxurious skincare remedies and reinvigorating massages using a variety of massage techniques from all over the world with the help of our professionally trained staff.

Perched above Turkey's Aegean region, the ancient city of Pergamon offers dazzling panoramic cliff views in addition to its beautifully preserved Hellenistic archaeological remnants. Guest can explore the rare remaining ruins of the ancient city of Kyme, one of the most important and largest of the 12 Aeolian cities, situated 6 kilometers south of Aliaga’s center. Founded in the seventh century B.C., Aigai is one of the best-preserved ancient cities and hidden gems in western Turkey. Guests are encouraged to explore its ruins and discover the agora, necropolises, cobblestone roads, and theater, among other wonders.

Radisson Hotel Izmir Aliaga is located 60km from Izmir city center, 90km from Izmir Adnan Menderes International airport, and a 10-minute walk from the Aliaga metro station.

Ertugrul Uzak, General Manager of Radisson Hotel Izmir Aliaga says, "We are thrilled to open the first Radisson hotel in Izmir. Whether for business or leisure, our experienced team is ready to welcome our guests and we aim to create memorable moments as well as showcasing the historical values of the Aliaga region for our guests."

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Hotel Izmir Aliaga is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

Read more about the hotel here.

###

MEDIA CONTACTS:



YEŞİM DOĞUKAN, District PR and Communication Manager, Turkey, Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Radisson Hotel Group

yesim.dogukan@radissonhotels.com



SOPHIE CLARKE, Director, Consumer PR & Social Media EMEA, Radisson Hotel Group

sophie.clarke@radissonhotels.com

###

ABOUT RADISSON:



Radisson is an upscale hotel brand that offers Scandinavian-inspired hospitality, which enables guests to focus on a work/life balance and find harmony in their travel experience. With nature-inspired design, and unexpected delights, Radisson inspires the art of being in the moment. Committed to building meaningful relationships with guests, Radisson has a Yes I Can! service attitude to ensure the satisfaction of every guest. Radisson hotels can be found in suburban and city settings, near airports and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.



Radisson is part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.



For reservations and more information, visit our website. Or connect with Radisson on:



LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

RADISSON HOTEL GROUP:



Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,500 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.



The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.



Radisson Rewards is our global rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers exceptional loyalty benefits for our guests, meeting planners, travel agents and business partners.



Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.



More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems. For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:



LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Attachment