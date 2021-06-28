New York, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Airport Cleaning Machine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099442/?utm_source=GNW

Developing countries have become a hub of opportunity for various markets, including airport cleaning machine market.In order to improve the overall infrastructure, government authorities in these countries are planning and investing huge amount in machines and technologies.



Transportation and logistics is a huge factor in the development of any country and so developing countries are extensively focusing on enhancing and improving their transportation and logistics infrastructure via air, road, and sea.Airways is an important mode of transportation; hence, governments of developing countries have planned development and revamping of various mid-size and large airports.



For instance, in India, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata has laid down expansion plan of the airport.Similarly, Vietnam is also planning to build one of the largest airports near its economic hub Ho Chi Minh City.



Other developing countries including the Philippines and Kuwait are also expanding and revamping airports. As a part of expansion and revamping strategy, these airports will also be passing tenders on acquiring technologically advanced cleaning machines, which will automatically create opportunities for advanced and autonomous airport cleaning machines. Hence, manufacturers operating in the market will have huge opportunities to offer best-in-class and highly reliable and cost-efficient cleaning machines for the airport. Airport authority will also be partnering with facility management service providers who will offer various operational facilities to airport. Cleaning machine providers can also partner with these facility management service providers to offer their technologically advanced cleaning machines.



The airport cleaning machine market is segmented on the bases of type, application, and geography.Based on type, the market is bifurcated into truck-mounted and walk-behind.



The walk-behind segment represented a larger share of the overall market in 2020.In terms of application, the airport cleaning machine market is segmented into surface cleaning, rubber removal, paint removal, and other applications.



In 2020, the surface cleaning segment accounted for the substantial share of the market.Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



In 2020, North America accounted for the significant share in the global market.



The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries across the world.The lockdown hindered the operations of various industries, including manufacturing and IT.



However, essential industries such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and pharmaceutical had to continue their operations.Various big construction projects, including airport modification and expansion, were also halted due to the pandemic, specifically in countries such as the US and Canada.



For instance, Raleigh-Durham International Airport was on pace to expand its Terminal 1 from nine gates to 22 and proceed with a new security checkpoint and a consolidated rental car facility.The projected expansion was halted due to the pandemic.



Similarly, an infrastructure project at Vancouver International Airport has been terminated due to the COVID-19 crisis. Owing to the halt in such big projects, (expanded till quarter 3 of the 2020), airport cleaning machine manufacturers lost many potential clients/projects, which hindered their overall cashflow. The impact was not only from the demand side, but it was also from the supply side. Since manufacturing facilities in the region were not operational for months, supply chain and procurement of raw material were disrupted. Due to this, OEMs saw prominent challenge in keeping up with the quarterly revenue. Therefore, the financial year of 2020 for the airport cleaning machine manufacturers was more dreadful than the financial year of 2019.



The overall airport cleaning machine market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the airport cleaning machine market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the airport cleaning machine market.



A few major players operating in the global airport cleaning machine market are Avidbots Corp, Blastrac, Borum A/S, EHR Fahrzeugtechnik GmbH., Multihog Ltd, SMETS Technology GmbH, WINTER GRÜN Markiertechnologie GmbH, Roehsler, Nilfisk Group, and Roots Multiclean Ltd.

