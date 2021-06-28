Erika Lapish Joins MGP as Vice President of Human Resources

ATCHISON, Kan., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc., (Nasdaq: MGPI) has named Erika Lapish Vice President of Human Resources. Lapish brings more than 20 years in global HR management at manufacturing and healthcare organizations to MGP, a leading provider of distilled spirits, branded spirits and food ingredient solutions.



Lapish has guided the integration and significant scale-up of multiple workforces resulting from organic new-business growth and mergers-and-acquisitions. She is skilled in process improvement, change management and leadership development.

“We welcome Eri’s expertise as MGP embarks on an exciting period of growth marked by the recent Luxco acquisition and continued strength in our Distilled Spirits and Ingredient Solutions segments,” said President and CEO Dave Colo. “Our people are our most valuable asset, and we are thrilled to have a dynamic new leader at the helm of our HR group.”

Most recently, Lapish was Vice President of Human Resources for R1 RCM – Central Operations. She held a similar role with Benteler Automotive after serving as Director of Employee Relations and Talent Management at Masco Corporation. Prior, she spent ten years with United Technologies Corporation in roles of increasing responsibility across their Military and Commercial segments, with both domestic and international leadership assignments.

“I am excited to join MGP at this pivotal time, and eager to meet the people who make this company successful,” Lapish said.

Her background includes leadership development, succession planning and organizational design as well as employee relations and negotiating collective bargaining agreements.

Lapish attended Michigan State University, where she received a Master of Science degree in Labor and Industrial Relations, Human Resources; and a Bachelor of Science in Business and Environmental Studies. She is an Emerging Leader Graduate of the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.



About MGP

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading producer of premium distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions. Since 1941, we have combined our expertise and energy aimed at formulating excellence, bringing product ideas to life collaboratively with our customers.

As one of the largest distillers in the U.S., MGP’s offerings include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins, and vodkas, which are created at the intersection of science and imagination, for customers of all sizes, from crafts to multinational brands. With U.S. distilleries in Kentucky, Indiana, Kansas, and Washington D.C., and bottling operations in Missouri, Ohio, and Northern Ireland, MGP has the infrastructure and expertise to create on any scale.

MGP’s branded spirits portfolio covers a wide spectrum of brands in every segment, including iconic brands from Luxco, which was founded in 1958 by the Lux Family. Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our branded spirits mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco’s award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from five distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; MGP’s historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced; and the Washington, D.C.-based Green Hat Distillery, producer of the Green Hat family of gins. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands.

In addition, our Ingredient Solutions segment offers specialty proteins and starches that help customers harness the power of plants and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products.

The transformation of American grain into something more is in the soul of our people, products, and history. We’re devoted to unlocking the creative potential of this extraordinary resource. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4e40d39-9636-476e-aa8e-a585b7773d18