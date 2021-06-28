Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

28 June 2021

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 30 June 2021

Effective from 30 June 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 30 June 2021 to 30 September 2021:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030486675, (Tier2), maturity in 2031, new rate as at 30 June 2021: 1.2130% pa

Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Group

Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,

tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment